The caravan of cricketers and their passionate fans has arrived in the Caribbean for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which commenced on Sunday, June 2nd. Now, as the matches conclude and the cheering subsides, there are some things to do that no one should miss during their trip to the South American continent. (More Cricket News)
Things to do in the Caribbean Islands during the 2024 T20 World Cup
While cricket is the main reason for the long journey one takes down to Guyana, Barbados, and other Caribbean Islands, a world of adventure awaits beyond the stadium gates. Let's find out where to go what to do and more
1. Guyana - Georgetown Markets!
The Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana is set to host 6 of the T20 Matches. The capital city is not only famous for its cricket extravaganza but also for the mix of cultural, historical, and natural beauty it boats at every corner. Here are some of the things one must do in Georgetown:
Forget about lavish malls, just go wander around the markets in the town, know the stories of local shops, meet people like the coconut seller located next to the Bourda Market, who has been selling coconuts for 50 years. Shop items from the Stabroek Market, and satisfy the foodie soul with foods like Pepperpot, Metemgee, and the Seven Curry - forever to remember!
Next, marvel at the St. George’s Cathedral church - a testament to architectural brilliance and historical importance. The structure is said to be the world's tallest wooden building established in 1892.
2. Jamaica - The Extraordinary
Do you know what is Jamaica famous for? the most majestic river falls, the birthplace of reggae music, legendary Bob Marley, the world's fastest sprinter - Usain Bolt, Blue Mountain coffee, beautiful beaches, water sports, Jamaican rum... And More! Truly extraordinary.
So during your stay near the Caribbean Sea for the T20 World Cup, there is no reason to say no to the Jamaican leisure nights and days as well!
Climb the terraced waterfalls of the Dunn's River near Ocho Rios. Experience the unparalleled beauty of crystal clear waters, and powdery white sand found only on Jamaica's Seven Mile in Negril, Doctor's Cave Beach in Montego Bay, and Frenchman's Cove in Port Antonio.
Let's go hiking in the Blue Mountains National Park - home to the island's highest peak. Don't forget to pick some organic coffee beans along the way to the breathtaking landscapes.
3. The Bahamas - Paradise For Beach Lovers
There are two types of people in this world - ones who love mountains and the ones who love beaches. The Bahamas is a paradise for beach lovers out there. It has beaches to suit every taste that exists, from Nassau to Exuma - each offering a unique blend of its own white sand, turquoise water, and charm.
The capital city, Nassau features vibrant markets filled with the aroma of African, Caribbean, and European culinary traditions, local conch fritters, cracked conch, Bahamian lobster, and rum cocktails. Go to Queen's Staircase, Fort Charlotte, and the vibrant Straw Market and shop, buy things, all unique!
The famous resorts of The Bahamas have millions of visitors each year, remember the names - Atlantis, Paradise Island, and the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.
4. Barbados - Explore The World Heritage City
The best part about Barbados and the 2024 T20 World Cup is that it is happening in summer, when the Crop Over Festival, the island's biggest cultural event takes place. Don't miss out on the Barbadian cuisine - Bajan fresh seafood, tropical fruits, flavorful spices, local specialties like flying fish, cou-cou, macaroni pie, and rum punch - Just Delicious!
The capital city Bridgetown has so many historical landmarks that UNESCO has termed the entire city a world heritage Site. So let's explore the Parliament and the Barbados Garrison. Buckle up and get ready for the adventure of Harrison's cave, which is an limestone cavern boasting stalactites, stalagmites, and flowing streams - all underground.
And not to mention, the beaches! Barbados is famous for its Barbados is famous for its soft white sands and crystal blue beaches like Crane Beach, Accra Beach, and Bottom Bay that is not just limited to swimming, snorkeling, but also enjoying water sports.
5. Antigua And Berbuda
Apart from cheering your favourite team at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium during the ICC T20 World Cup, you got a task to do in the Caribbean country, Antigua. The island has 365 islands and so as many beaches. A paradise for the beach lovers again. Note down the names - Valley Church Beach known for peace away from the crowd, Fort James Beach built on the remains of an old fort and the most famous one Dickenson Bay.
The Central Park of Antigua stands out as one of the most beautiful parks in Latin America highlighted by the enchanting sight of Jacaranda trees adorned with purple flowers, set against the backdrop of yellow architecture.
And, for the shoppers, Antigua offers a treasure of delights at the Public Market and St. John's brimmed with local crafts, colorful stalls, souvenirs, and traditional foods like pepperpot, fungi, saltfish, and conch fritters.