Cricket

Champions Trophy: PCB Claims No Official Information From BCCI Yet On Traveling To Pakistan

Pakistan-Cricket-Board
Pakistan Cricket Board headquarters.
info_icon

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, on Friday, categorically denied receiving any formal communication from Indian cricket board on its national team not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. (More Cricket News)

On Thursday, PCB sources claimed that India have opted for 'Hybrid Model' where all their matches will be held in Dubai.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. - X/KKRiders
Champions Trophy: India To Not Travel To Pakistan; Dubai Could Be Alternate Venue - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Hybrid Model was followed during 2023 Asia Cup where Pakistan played its matches at home but India played its matches in Sri Lanka.

On Friday morning, BCCI sources claimed that India have already officially intimated to PCB that they won't travel to Pakistan but in the evening, Naqvi held a press meet at Gaddafi Stadium to issue a denial. "Till today, no one has discussed any 'Hybrid Model' with us nor are we willing to talk about it. But we have been showing good gestures for the last few years and no one should expect us to do it all the time,” Naqvi told reporters.

He said if and when any such proposal was tabled to the PCB in writing, he would take it to the government.

“I will take anything writing to the government and whatever decision they take we have to follow them,” Naqvi added.

When PTI contacted a senior BCCI source, he replied: "The status quo remains. It is never BCCI's call whether to travel to Pakistan but Indian government's. Nothing changes on that front. We are not travelling to Pakistan as things stand."

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi will retire from ODIs after the Champions Trophy next year. - X/MohammadNabi007
Afghanistan Cricketer Mohammad Nabi Set To Hang Up His Boots After ICC Champions Trophy 2025

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Asked about Indian media reports quoting a BCCI official as saying that they (BCCI) had informed the PCB they wouldn’t be sending their team to Pakistan for security reasons, Naqvi said no one had told them anything.

“As far as we are concerned, the tournament is being held in Pakistan on schedule and all teams will play here. All the other boards are looking forward to playing in Pakistan,” he said.

Naqvi who is also the federal interior minister further said that talks are held all the time with other boards and nothing has changed.

“If we get anything in writing on India not coming or coming to Pakistan I will first share it with the government and media,” he added.

“As things stand we are preparing to host all teams and matches.”

The PCB had proposed to BCCI that India can set up base in Delhi or Chandigarh and just fly to Lahore on match days and return on the very day after proceedings but it was rejected.

The last time India travelled to Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup but since 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in that same year, the national team hasn't toured the neighbouring country.

The ICC's stand has always been that they don't interfere in a particular country's government policy. From December 1, BCCI's outgoing secretary Jay Shah will be the head of the global body.

