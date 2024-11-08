Champions Trophy: PCB Claims No Official Information From BCCI Yet On Traveling To Pakistan

On Friday morning, BCCI sources claimed that India have already officially intimated to PCB that they won't travel to Pakistan but in the evening, Naqvi held a press meet at Gaddafi Stadium to issue a denial. "Till today, no one has discussed any 'Hybrid Model' with us nor are we willing to talk about it. But we have been showing good gestures for the last few years and no one should expect us to do it all the time,” Naqvi told reporters.