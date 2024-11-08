Champions Trophy: India To Not Travel To Pakistan; Dubai Could Be Alternate Venue - Report

After Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishakar visited Pakistan for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting last month. Speculations were rife about the resuming of cricketing ties between the two nations as Jaishankar had met Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the meeting in Islamabad. Reports had also stated that PCB chairman Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi was also part of the meeting.