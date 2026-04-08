Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Get preview, toss update, playing XI and other details of the Pakistan Super League match 15

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Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi pakistan-super-league-2026
Saim Ayub in Hyderabad Kingsmen training before match against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2026. Photo: HHKingsmen/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen clash in PSL 2026

  • This will be the first match of the Karachi leg of PSL 2026

  • Check toss update and playing XIs below

The Hyderabad Kingsmen and Peshawar Zalmi are set to ignite the Karachi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 tonight, April 8. This Match 15 encounter at the National Bank Stadium marks a critical juncture for both teams, as the tournament shifts from the rain-threatened pitches of Lahore to the coastal heat of Karachi.

For the Hyderabad Kingsmen, the move to Karachi is a much-needed reset. Despite a star-studded coaching staff and a squad led by Marnus Labuschagne, the newcomers have endured a nightmare start, losing all three of their opening fixtures.

Their last outing against Multan Sultans was a heartbreaking and frustrating for Marnus Labuschagne and co. They posted a massive 225/5—powered by Maaz Sadaqat’s blistering 62—only to see their bowlers surrender the total in the final overs. To secure their first-ever PSL points, the Kingsmen must find a way to balance their explosive batting with disciplined death bowling.

Peshawar Zalmi enters this fixture with the luxury of being unbeaten, though they have been sidelined by the weather. After a clinical five-wicket win over Rawalpindi, their momentum was halted by a washout against Islamabad.

Babar Azam remains the linchpin of the batting order, and his duel with the Kingsmen's overseas pacer Riley Meredith will be a tactical highlight of the Powerplay. Zalmi’s depth, featuring the likes of Mohammad Haris and Michael Bracewell, makes them heavy favorites against a struggling Hyderabad attack.

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Marnus Labuschagne and Babar Azam at the toss ahead of Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match at Karachi. - HHKingsmen/X
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Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium under covers during Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match. - thepslt20/X
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Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium under covers during Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 match. - thepslt20/X
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The Karachi surface is historically a flat track that rewards aggressive stroke-play but offers more grip for spinners like Maheesh Theekshana as the ball gets older.

With 69% humidity and significant dew expected, the toss will be vital. Captains will likely opt to bowl first to avoid defending a target with a wet ball. As the first match of the Karachi leg, both teams will be eager to establish dominance in these new conditions.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has won the toss and has opted to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL match 15.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Hassan Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi match be played?

A

The Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Q

When will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi match be played?

A

The Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match will not be televised in India.

Q

Where to live stream the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match?

A

The PSL 2026 match between Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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