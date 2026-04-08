Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Their last outing against Multan Sultans was a heartbreaking and frustrating for Marnus Labuschagne and co. They posted a massive 225/5—powered by Maaz Sadaqat’s blistering 62—only to see their bowlers surrender the total in the final overs. To secure their first-ever PSL points, the Kingsmen must find a way to balance their explosive batting with disciplined death bowling.