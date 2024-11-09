Hong Kong Vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The ICC CWC Challenge League B is already underway and will conclude on November 16 in Uganda. The tournament is organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is part of the Cricket World Cup 2027 qualification process. (More Cricket News)
The league features 12 sides, including those finished as second and fourth in the respective leagues during the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2019-22, with the top four teams from the Play-off 2024 and two sides from the Qualifier Play-off.
The Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 format sees teams divided into two groups of six teams each.
Denmark, Jersey, Kenya, Kuwait, Papua New Guinea and Qatar are part of of Challenge League A while Bahrain, Hong Kong China, Italy, Singapore, Tanzania and Uganda are in Challenge League B.
The top two from each group will secure a spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff.
Live Streaming Of Hong Kong Vs Uganda, ICC CWC Challenge League B:
When is Hong Kong Vs Uganda, ICC CWC Challenge League B match?
The Hong Kong vs Uganda, ICC CWC Challenge League B match will be played on Sunday, November 10 at the Lugogo Stadium, Kampala at 12:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Hong Kong Vs Uganda, ICC CWC Challenge League B match?
Squads For Hong Kong Vs Uganda, ICC CWC Challenge League B Match:
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (captain), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Shiv Mathur, Zeeshan Ali, Luke Jones, Adil Mehmood, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ali Hassan, Darsh Vora, Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza
Uganda: Riazat Ali Shah (captain), Pascal Murungi, Raghav Dhawan, Robinson Obuya, Srideep Mangela, Fred Achelam, Cyrus Kakuru, Alpesh Ramjani, Dineshkumar Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Senyondo, Juma Miyagi, Joseph Baguma