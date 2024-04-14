Hong Kong Vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch HKG Vs KSA

Saudi Arabia will look to open their account in the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 with a clash against Hong Kong in Al Amerat, Oman on Sunday (April 14). The Saudis are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament as Hisham Sheikh & Co. lost their opening match to Malaysia. (More Cricket News)
The tournament, organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is the second edition of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup and consists of 10 teams that will lock horns against each other in a total of 24 matches.
Saudis are in Group A alongside Nepal, Malaysia, Qatar, Hong Kong.
Hong Kong won their first match by beating Qatar by 26 runs and will be looking to take the top spot in the group.
Live Streaming Details:
Unfortunately, there will be no telecast on any Indian channels of the same.
Where can one live stream HKG vs KSA, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India and what time does it start in IST?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST.
The live streaming of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024 tournament will be accessible on the ACC’s YouTube channel worldwide, barring in Nepal and India.
For cricket fans in Nepal, they can stream it on - Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app, and their YouTube channels.
Saudi Arabia: Hisham Shaikh (captain), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Kashif Abbas, Manan Ali (wicketkeeper), Saad Khan (wicketkeeper), Varun Mudaliar, Waji Ul Hassan, Ali Delawar Khan, Muhammad Ahmad Raza, Usman Khalid, Zain Ul Abidin, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Saud Syed Ahmad, Usman Najeeb, Usman Ali
Hong Kong: Nizakhat Khan (captain), Adit Gorawara (wicketkeeper), Ashuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur.