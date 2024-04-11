Hong Kong Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024

Hong Kong will take on Qatar in the fourth match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in Al Amerat, Oman on Friday (April 12). The HKG Vs QAT cricket match starts at 4pm IST and it will be streamed live. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Both Hong Kong and Qatar are among the eight teams to have qualified directly for the 2024 edition. In the previous edition (ODIs), Hong Kong finished fifth in the final standings. Qatar were ninth, just above the bottom-placed Singapore.
Organised under the aegis of the Asian Cricket Council, the second edition of the tournament, featuring 10 teams, serves as the final qualifying tournament for the 2025 Asia Cup.
Advertisement
Groups
Group A: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Qatar and Saudi Arabia
Group B: Bahrain, Cambodia, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates
Hong Kong vs Qatar T20 head-to-head record
This will be the fourth meeting between Hong Kong and Qatar in T20Is. The two teams played a three-match T20 series earlier this year. Hong Kong won the opener by 10 runs, but the hosts hit back with a four-wicket victory in the second. The visitors claimed the bragging rights, thanks to their Super Over win in the finale.
TV telecast and live streaming information
Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Hong Kong vs Qatar cricket match in India?
Advertisement
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
Where can we live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Hong Kong vs Qatar cricket match in India?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Hong Kong vs Qatar cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Elsewhere, the Hong Kong vs Qatar cricket match can be streamed live on ACC's YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).
Squads
Hong Kong: Nizakhat Khan (c), Adit Gorawara, Ashuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali, Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur.
Qatar: Muhammad Tanveer (c), Kamran Khan, Mohammad Ahnaff, Rifayi Hassainar, Saqlain Arshad, Shahzaib Ahmed, Adnan Mirza, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, Gayan Buddika, Himanshu Rathod, Muhammad Jabir, Musawar Shah, Muhammad Ikramullah.