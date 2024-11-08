Hong Kong Vs Italy Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 5: When, Where To Watch

With both teams having won their respective opening clashes, the face-off between Hong Kong and Italy in the fifth match of the 2024-2026 Cricket World Cup Challenge League B at the Entebbe Cricket Oval on Saturday (November 9, 2024) promises to be an exciting one. Watch the Hong Kong vs Italy cricket match live. (More Cricket News)
The six teams competing in the ODI World Cup 2027 qualifying tournament have played one match apiece so far. While Hong Kong had to fight their way to a win over Bahrain, Italy thrashed Tanzania by nine wickets to start on a rousing note.
In a rain-interrupted game in Kampala, Hong Kong restricted Bahrain to 200 for the loss of nine wickets in 46 overs. In reply, Hong Kong lost seven wickets before getting to the target with seven balls to spare. Babar Hayat was the star performer for the winners, scoring a 125-ball 103 and rightly named the Player of the Match for his century.
On the other hand, Italy ran Tanzania ragged in Entebbe. Abhik Patwa's Tanzania crawled their way to 173 runs all out in 43.4 overs, with Mukesh Suthar's unbeaten fifty the only knock worth writing home about. The Italian response was resounding, with opener Emilio Gay staying not out on 96 off 84 balls alongside skipper Marcus Campopiano (41 not out off 55) to reach the DLS-adjusted target of 169 runs in 28.4 overs, for the loss of just one wicket.
The other teams in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League B are hosts Uganda and Singapore. The two teams locked horns in the tournament-opener on Wednesday in a clash which Uganda won by seven wickets.
Given List A status, the competition is in its second cycle. In the inaugural edition, for the 2023 World Cup, Canada and Jersey won the League A and League B titles, respectively.
Hong Kong Vs Italy: Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When is the Hong Kong vs Italy, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?
The Hong Kong vs Italy, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match is scheduled for Saturday, November 9 with a start time of 12:30pm IST (10:00am local) at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe, Uganda.
How to watch the Hong Kong vs Italy, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?
The Hong Kong vs Italy, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Hong Kong Vs Italy: Squads
Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan (c), Ehsan Khan, Anas Khan, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Anshuman Rath, Luke Jones, Darsh Vora, Ali Hassan, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Shiv Mathur, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Nasrulla Rana, Adil Mehmood.
Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, Harry Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh, Gian Meade (wk), Gareth Berg (c), Stefano di Bartolomeo, Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Emilio Gay, Wayne Madsen, Grant Stewart, Rakibul Hasan, Zain Ali, Joe Burns.