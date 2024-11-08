Hong Kong Vs Italy Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 5: When, Where To Watch

On the other hand, Italy ran Tanzania ragged in Entebbe. Abhik Patwa's Tanzania crawled their way to 173 runs all out in 43.4 overs, with Mukesh Suthar's unbeaten fifty the only knock worth writing home about. The Italian response was resounding, with opener Emilio Gay staying not out on 96 off 84 balls alongside skipper Marcus Campopiano (41 not out off 55) to reach the DLS-adjusted target of 169 runs in 28.4 overs, for the loss of just one wicket.