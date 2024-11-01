Cricket

Hong Kong Sixes 2024, Day 2 Preview: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming — All You Need To Know

India will lock horns with the United Arab Emirates in Pool C, eyeing their first win of Hong Kong Sixes 2024. Pakistan will meet South Africa in the second quarter-final

australia cricket team hong kong sixes
Australia will face Nepal in their Pool B match on Day 2 of Hong Kong Sixes 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The opening day of Hong Kong Sixes 2024 witnessed some superb performances with three teams — South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan — winning both their matches on Friday, November 1. (More Cricket News)

Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan ended the first day with most runs under his belt. The aggressive batter has so far scored 107 runs in two matches and also has a fifty to his name. Nizakat is followed by Pakistan's Asif Ali, who didn't show any mercy to the bowlers and smashed two half-centuries in two games. Asif Ali has 105 runs to his name so far.

In the bowling department, Bangladesh's Jishan Alam tops the chart with four wickets in two matches, while Matthew Boast, who has a tally of three wickets in two games, is at number two. Boast has an impressive economy rate of 6 runs per over in the competition so far.

IND vs PAK: Indian captain Robin Uthappa at the end of the match. - Special Arrangement
Hong Kong Sixes: India Vs Pakistan Clash Highlights On Day 1

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The action now shifts to Day 2, where Australia will play Nepal in their Pool B match to begin the proceedings while India will lock horns with UAE in the next fixture in Pool C. The Men in Blue will be looking to win this encounter and get off the mark in the tournament.

New Zealand and Oman will face off in Bowl Match 1 and the clash will be followed by Bowl Match 2, where England will either take on India or UAE. The first quarter-final will see Australia and Hong Kong against each other while the second last-eight clash will have South Africa and Pakistan battling it out against each other.

The Kiwis will then face either India or UAE in Bowl Match 3 while Bowl Match 4 will take place between England and Oman. Later, Sri Lanka and Nepal will play the third quarter-final and the day concludes with quarter-final 4, where either India or UAE will take on Bangladesh.

Hong Kong Sixes 2024, Day 2: Schedule & Fixtures

Pool B Match: Australia vs Nepal at 6am IST (8:30 AM local time)

Pool C Match: India vs UAE at 9:25am IST

Bowl Match 1: New Zealand vs Oman at 7:50am IST

Bowl Match 2: England vs India/UAE at 8:45am IST

Quarter-Final 1: Australia vs Hong Kong at 9:40am IST

Quarter-Final 2: South Africa vs Pakistan at 10:35am IST

Bowl Match 3: New Zealand vs India/UAE at 11:30am IST

Bowl Match 4: England vs Oman at 12:25pm IST

Quarter-Final 3: Sri Lanka vs Nepal at 1:20pm IST

Quarter-Final 4: India/UAE vs Bangladesh at 2:15pm IST

Hong Kong Sixes 2024, Day 2: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

The second day of Hong Kong Sixes 2024 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The coverage begins at 5:45am India time.

