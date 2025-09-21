BCCI Elections 2025: Hectic Delhi Meeting To Identify Key Candidates, Raghuram Bhatt In The Fray

The BCCI held a hectic meeting in Delhi to shortlist candidates for key administrative posts ahead of the 2025 elections, with Raghuram Bhatt emerging as a prominent contender for top positions in the board

BCCI Elections 2025: Hectic Delhi Meeting To Identify Key Candidates, Raghuram Bhatt In The Fray
BCCI Elections 2025: Hectic Delhi Meeting To Identify Key Candidates, Raghuram Bhatt In The Fray Photo: File
  • Raghuram could be drafted into one of the vacant positions

  • Harbhajan Singh skipped Saturday’s Delhi meeting as Punjab Cricket Association’s AGM representative

  • Pragyan Ojha will replace S Sharath on the senior men’s selection committee

Some of the seasoned BCCI administrators and key decision makers held a rather informal meeting here on Saturday to finalise the candidates for the vacant posts in the Board ahead of the annual general meeting on September 28.

It has been learnt that those who were in contention for the posts have been summoned for the meeting, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Raghuram Bhatt is among them.

Former India spinner Bhatt, whose tenure as KSCA president will end on September 30, could be drafted into one of the vacant positions.

As things stand now, Bhatt might not stand again in the KSCA election which could happen in October or November.

However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has been nominated as Punjab Cricket Association’s representative for the AGM, was not a part of Saturday's meeting.

It was not immediately clear as to whether former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is representing Cricket Association of Bengal in the AGM, attended the meeting in the national capital.

Former India stumper Kiran More too could be in the fray for one of the posts as the ruling BJP is quite keen to have sportspersons in key slots, even though the political party rarely involves itself actively in the affairs of a sports body.

Currently, the BCCI is looking to appoint a successor to president Roger Binny and a new IPL chairman as incumbent Arun Dhumal is likely to go for a mandatory cool-off period after completing a cumulative period of six years.

Meanwhile, it has been decided that Pragyan Ojha will replace S Sharath in the national senior men’s selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.

Sharath will replace VS Thilak Naidu as the junior selection committee chairman.

Former India pacer RP Singh will come in for Subroto Banerjee, and the new members will take over from September 28.

Therefore, the current selection panel will pick the Indian team for the two-match home Test series against the West Indies beginning on October 2.

Published At:
