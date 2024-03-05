Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The only team not to win a single match in this year's Women's Premier League - the Gujarat Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match in WPL 2024. The Beth Mooney-led Giants have lost four matches on the trot to remain winless in this WPL season. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
As the venue has been shifted to Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, both teams will play their first match at the classic stadium on Wednesday. The Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore currently stand in third position in the points table.
Mandhana played a match-winning 80-run knock in the last game against UP Warriorz to help her team win the match by 23 runs. Ellyse Perry also scored a crucial half-century in the match. Richa Ghosh and Sabbhineni Meghana are in sublime form but Sophie Devine's poor run with the bat is still a concern for RCB.
The captain of the Giants, Beth Mooney, has not yet made a significant contribution with the bat this season. As a result, team GGT has struggled to determine their ideal playing XI in the league, constantly experimenting with new players and changes in the batting order. Harleen Deol's injury will also harm their chances on Wednesday.
Live streaming details of GGT Vs RCB-W, match no. 13 in WPL 2024:
When Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match will be played?
The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match no. 13 in the WPL 2024 will take place on March 6, Wednesday at 7:30 pm IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match?
In India, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go.
GGT Vs RCB-W Squads:
Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar