GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Gujarat Titans are set to host Delhi Capitals in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the world's largest cricket stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Streaming | Full Coverage)
The hosts currently stand at number six at the points table whereas the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are at ninth position. Both teams have played six matches each and out of them, GT have won three and DC have won only two matches.
Both teams are meeting in Ahmedabad after winning their respective last games. Delhi Capitals humbled Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets at their home venue whereas the Titans defeated the table toppers Rajasthan Royals by three wickets in Jaipur.
Shubman Gill made 72 off 44 balls in the last match where Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia took them past the line in a nervy run chase against RR. The debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk and captain Rishabh Pant played crucial innings against LSG to take DC to their second victory of the season.
Predicted Playing XI for GT vs DC, IPL 2024 match:
Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Impact sub: David Miller
Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jhye Richardson
GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Pitch report:
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has some assistance to the pace bowlers but it is best suited for the batters. The average first-inning score is around 195 runs so a high-scoring game is on the cards. The team batting second has won 60 per cent of matches in the past.
GT vs DC Full Squads:
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Shahrukh Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jhye Richardson, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Head to Head
Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have played each other only three times before and GT have won two times whereas DC have won only a single match against the hosts.
GT vs DC, IPL head-to-head record in Narendra Modi Stadium
Both teams have played only one match before at the Narendra Modi Stadium and Delhi Capitals successfully defended a total of 130 runs against the hosts.