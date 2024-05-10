Just one loss away from elimination, Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in match number 59 of the IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Playing XIs:
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh
There is a bit of green grass on the pitch, but it looks rock-solid. Bowlers might get a little bit of swing early on. A high-scoring game is on the cards. The boundaries are smaller and the weather is pleasant. Dew might come later, so bowling first may suit the captains at the toss time.
Kartik Tyagi is going to make his debut for Gujarat Titans. He replaced Josh Little in the playing XI. For CSK, Rachin Ravindra returned to the playing XI replacing Richard Gleeson.