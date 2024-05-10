Cricket

GT Vs CSK, Toss Update: Chennai Super Kings Bowl First; Rachin Replaces Gleeson In Playing XI

Gujarat Titans are hosting Chennai Super Kings in match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

CSKs Tushar Deshpande celebrating after taking the wicket of PBKS batter in IPL 2024.
Chennai Super Kings' Tushar Deshpande, back to the camera, and teammate Sameer Rizvi celebrate the wicket of Punjab Kings' Rilee Rossouw during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.
Just one loss away from elimination, Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in match number 59 of the IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field first.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana, left, celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.
IPL 2024: 'MS Dhoni Has Played Father's Role In My Cricket Career', Says Matheesha Pathirana

BY PTI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

There is a bit of green grass on the pitch, but it looks rock-solid. Bowlers might get a little bit of swing early on. A high-scoring game is on the cards. The boundaries are smaller and the weather is pleasant. Dew might come later, so bowling first may suit the captains at the toss time.

Kartik Tyagi is going to make his debut for Gujarat Titans. He replaced Josh Little in the playing XI. For CSK, Rachin Ravindra returned to the playing XI replacing Richard Gleeson.

