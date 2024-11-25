Goa Vs Services Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 2: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Goa will take on Services in a Group E Round 2 fixture of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 tournament at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Monday, November 25. (More Cricket News)
Goa, after a fighting performance against Mumbai, scoring 224 in their pursuit of 251 will be happy with their batting display, and would want to convert it to a win in their second game.
Services, on the other hand, come into the contest after their three-wicket defeat to Kerala, wanting to get their first points on the board.
With both teams playing some really good cricket, it should turn out to be a mouth-watering encounter.
Goa vs Services, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 2: Live Streaming
When and where will the Goa vs Services, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 2 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 2 match between Goa and Services will be played at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Monday, November 25, at 11:00 AM IST.
Where will the Goa vs Services, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 2 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.