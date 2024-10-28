Cricket

Pro Cricket League 2024: Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers Beat Sahgal Delhi Demons By Six Wickets To Lift Title

This exhilarating final not only showcased the Tigers' supremacy but also set a high standard for future seasons in the Pro Cricket League

Ghaziabad-Bhawani-Tigers-Cricket-Final
The Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers players pose with the trophy. Photo: Special Arrangement
The final of the Pro Cricket League 2024 showcased the dominance of the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers, who secured the championship by defeating the by 6 wickets in a match that highlighted their all-around prowess. (More Cricket News)

Winning the toss, the Bhawani Tigers opted to field first, a decision that paid dividends early on. The Demons struggled to find their footing, collapsing to 31/4 within the powerplay. Shahbaz Nadeem was the catalyst for the Tigers' success, striking early and finishing with remarkable figures of 3 wickets for just 14 runs in 4 overs.

As the innings progressed, Robin Bist and Shivam Sharma attempted to steady the ship. Bist contributed a quick 39 off 29 balls, while Sharma provided late resistance with an unbeaten 48 off 35 deliveries. However, the Demons could only muster 148/7 in their 20 overs, leaving them with a challenging total.

In two Test matches for India, Shahbaz Nadeem took eight wickets with best figures of 2/18. - File
Shahbaz Nadeem Calls It Quits: Jharkhand Stalwart Retires From International Cricket

BY PTI

In response, the Bhawani Tigers raced out of the blocks, demonstrating their intent to chase down the target swiftly. Openers Vikas Singh and captain Hitesh Sharma set the tone with a brisk 39-run partnership off just 22 balls. Hitesh dazzled with a quickfire 40 from 16 balls, featuring 6 fours and 2 sixes.

However, it was Peter Trego who stole the show, scoring an unbeaten 59 off 32 balls, which included 7 boundaries and 2 sixes. His steadying presence ensured the Tigers chased down the target comfortably, finishing at 151/4 with 21 balls to spare.

The victory crowned the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers as the champions of the Pro Cricket League 2024, a fitting conclusion to a dominant campaign. Peter Trego was named Player of the Match for his pivotal innings and was also the tournament's highest run-scorer with 320 runs in just 6 innings.

Meanwhile, Faizan Alam of the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights concluded the season as the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets.

This exhilarating final not only showcased the Tigers' supremacy but also set a high standard for future seasons in the Pro Cricket League.

