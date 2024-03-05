Shahbaz Nadeem Calls It Quits: Jharkhand Stalwart Retires From International Cricket

The 34-year-old said it is better to pave the way for younger talent.

"I realise I can't feature for Team India anymore, as I'm not in the selectors' plans, and there is a pool of talented youngsters waiting for their chance," Nadeem told PTI from Dhanbad.

"I would have continued playing if there were opportunities for me in Team India... However, I don't foresee any chances in near future.

"Hence, I decided to retire from Indian cricket and try my luck in different leagues," added the bowler, who will be seen in action in the upcoming Legends League Cricket in Sri Lanka.