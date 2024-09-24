Cricket

Ghana Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch

The Ghana Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match 10 will take place on September 25, Wednesday. Here's how to watch the match live

Ghana National Cricket team. Photo: X | Tanzania Cricket Association
Tanzania will face Ghana in Match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A on September 25, Wednesday, at the University of Dar es Salaam Ground in Dar-es-Salaam. (More Cricket News)

Both the teams have met once before with Ghana claiming victory in that encounter against Tanzania.

The T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A features six teams competing across six days. Each team will face the other five teams in a single round-robin format. And the top two teams will qaualify for the finals where they will meet Namibia and Uganda and the qualifiers of group B and C.

Ghana Vs Tanzania Squads:

Ghana: Obed Harvey (captain), Lee Nyarko, Elisha Frimpong, Samson Kwasi Awe Awiah, Godfred Bakiweyem, Kofi Bagabena, Richmond Baaleri, Alex Osei, Philip Yevugah, Peter Ananya, Vincent Ateak, Aqeel Syed Israr, Sualley Aziz, Frank Baaleri

Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (c), Kassim Nassoro (vc), Halidy Amiri, Akhil Anilm, Laksh Barkania, Harsheed Chohan, Mohamed Issa, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Ally Kimote, Omary Kitunda (wk), Jumanne Masquater, Johnson Nyambo, Amal Rajeevan (wk), SanjayKumar Thakor

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming Details:

When is Ghana Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?

The Ghana Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 25, Wednesday at 12:30 PM IST at the University of Dar-es-Salaam, Dar-es-Salaam.

Where to watch Ghana Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?

The live streaming of the Ghana Vs Tanzania ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matche will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.

