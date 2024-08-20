Cricket

Fiji Vs Samoa And Vanuatu Vs Cook Islands T20Is Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Fiji face Samoa and Vanuatu take on Cook Islands in matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 on Wednesday. Here are the live streaming and other details of both matches

samoas darius visser twitter X
Samoa's batter Darius Visser smashed 39 runs off one over against Vanuatu. Photo: X | Routine of Nepal banda
Samoa are set to clash with Fiji and the Cook Islands face Vanuatu on Wednesday in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024. Both matches will be played at the Faleata Oval No 2 in Apia, the Samoan capital. (More Cricket News)

Samoa have won two out of three matches played so far and are leading the table with four points. The Cook Islands have also won two matches and they are second on the table. Vanuatu and Fiji are third and fourth respectively with only one win.

In their last match, Samoa beat Vanuatu by 10 runs and Fiji registered their first victory by a massive margin of 104 runs against the Cook Islands. Apete Sokovagone of Fiji played a 37-ball 62 to help his team set a big target of 174 runs.

In response, they halted the Cook Islands to 69/9 after 20 overs. Peni Dakainivanua took three wickets whereas Joeli Moala and Sunia Yalimaiwai claimed a couple of wickets each to help Fiji win.

In the fifth match, records tumbled when Samoa's Darius Visser managed to extract 39 runs from the 15th over by Vanuatu's Nalin Nipiko. He went on to make 132 runs off just 62 balls with the help of five fours and 14 sixes.

File photo of the Samoa men's cricket team. - Samoa Cricket
Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Fiji Vs Samoa Full Squads:

Fiji: Metuisela Beitaki(w), Dawson Tawake, Peni Vuniwaqa, Apete Sokovagone, Peni Dakainivanua, Josaia Cama, Tevita Waqavakatoga, Peni Kotoisuva(c), Sunia Yalimaiwai, Siteri Tabuisulu, Joeli Moala, Kau Qalo, Anish Shah, James Junior

Samoa: Sean Cotter, Daniel Burgess, Solomon Nash, Darius Visser, Saumani Tiai, Caleb Jasmat(c), Fereti Sululoto, Afapene Ilaoa(w), Douglas Finau, Noah Mead, Tineimoli Misi, Solofuti Falo, Punapunavale Sua, Darren Ernest Roache

Vanuatu Vs Cook Islands Full Squads:

Vanuatu: Nalin Nipiko, Junior Kaltapau, Andrew Mansale, Ronald Tari, Womejo Wotu, Joshua Rasu(c), Tim Cutler, Clement Tommy(w), Darren Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Simpson Obed, Obed Yosef, Kenny Tari, Ala Viraliliu, Apolinaire Stephen

Cook Islands: Hayden Dickson, Thomas Parima, Maara Ave(w/c), Aue Parima, Cory Dickson, Oscar Taylor, Liam Denny, Jared Tutty, Tomakanute Ritawa, Andrew Samuels, Tiaki Wuatai, Milton Kavana, Teaomua Moana Anker, Pita Ravarua

Live streaming details of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches

When Is Fiji Vs Samoa 7th T20I match?

The 7th T20I match between Fiji and Samoa is slated for August 21, Wednesday to be held at the Faleata Oval No. 2 in Apia at 2:00 AM IST.

When Is the Vanuatu Vs Cook Islands 8th T20I match?

The 8th T20I match between Vanuatu and Cook Islands will be played on August 21, Wednesday at the Faleata Oval No. 2 in Apia at 6:30 AM IST.

Where To watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches will be broadcast live on ICC.tv in select regions.

