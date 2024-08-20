Darius Visser has set a new men's T20 international record after scoring 39 runs in an over on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
Visser, playing for Samoa in a 2026 T20 World Cup regional qualifier against Vanuatu, hit six sixes in the 15th over, while also facing three no-balls with one dot-ball in nine deliveries.
It is the first time a team has scored more than 36 runs in a single men's T20 over.
Visser finished with 132 off 62 balls, including 14 sixes and five fours as he became the first Samoan to hit an international century.
Samoa posted 174 in their 10-run victory, with Visser also taking a wicket to help his team get the win.
The previous men's T20I record for the most runs in an over was 36, with India's Yuvraj Singh the first to do so against England in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.
West Indies' Kieron Pollard and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee had also equalled that record, while India's Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh combined for 36 against Afghanistan earlier this year.