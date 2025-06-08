England Vs West Indies 2nd T20I, Highlights: ENG Clinch Series, Beat WI By Four Wickets In Bristol

West Indies' Rovman Powell bats during the second Men's International Twenty20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium, in Bristol, England, Sunday June 8, 2025. Nigel French/PA via AP

Get the highlights of the England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match of the bilateral series being played at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday, 8 June 2025. West Indies posted a massive 196 against England in Bristol after being put into bat by Harry Brook. In reply, the visitors lost Jamie Smith but Jos Buttler and Brook made sure there were no hiccups as ENG clinched series victory. Follow the scores and highlights of the England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match, right here

8 Jun 2025, 10:37:19 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: England Win Series England have beaten West Indies by four wickets despite a late fightback from the visitors. Jos Buttler (47) and Harry Brook (34) really set the tone for the runchase but some poor bowling at the death from WI really did not help matters as Brook wins his first T20I series as captain.

8 Jun 2025, 06:03:46 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Full Squads England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Matthew Forde

8 Jun 2025, 06:27:46 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: How To Watch? The England vs West Indies series will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network. The England vs West Indies series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website, respectively.

8 Jun 2025, 06:46:52 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Toss Update England won the toss and opted to field first in Bristol. Playing XIs West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

8 Jun 2025, 07:11:30 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Luke Wood Strikes Replacing Matthew Potts in the playing XI, Luke Wood opened the bowling attack of England and dismissed West Indies opener batter Evin Lewis on the first delivery of the match. Shai Hope joined Johnson Charles at the crease. WI - 3/1 (1)

8 Jun 2025, 07:23:58 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Shai Hope Shifts Gears Johnson Charles is taking his time to score runs. He has played nine runs and made just two runs. But captain Shai Hope is not holding back. He has targeted Brydon Carse and hit him for 15 runs in his first over, including three boundaries. WI - 28/1 (4)

8 Jun 2025, 07:44:53 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Charles Hits Boundaries Shai Hope has changed his gears and collected 15 runs again from Brydon Carse's next over. Johnson Charles has started hitting boundaries. He hit Jacob Bethell for a couple of boundaries in his second over. WI - 79/1 (9)

8 Jun 2025, 08:08:31 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Bethell Strikes Adil Rashid dismissed Shai Hope with a stumping for 49 runs. West Indies captain missed a well-deserving half-century. Then, Jacob Bethell dismissed Sherfane Rutherford for just six runs. WI - 112/3 (14)

8 Jun 2025, 08:26:50 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Johnson Charles Falls Johnson Charles could only make 47 runs before Luke Wood dismissed him to get his second wicket. Rovman Powell has started shifting gears. Romario Shepherd is at the crease with Powell. WI - 141/4 (17)

8 Jun 2025, 08:45:01 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Five Sixes In An Over! Adil Rashid came to bowl the 19th over and Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd hit five sixes in the over to collect 31 runs from the over. Windies have managed to put on a bog total on the board. WI - 196/6 (20)

8 Jun 2025, 08:46:59 pm IST Innings Break! Brief Score: WI - 196/6 (20) Shai Hope - 49 (38), Johnson Charles - 47 (39) | Luke Wood: (4-0-25-2)

8 Jun 2025, 09:00:42 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Windies Start Bowling Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith opened the batting for England, with Akeal Hosein opening the bowling for Windies. Just seven runs came from the over. Jason Holder came to bowl the next over and dismissed Smith. ENG - 11/1 (2)

8 Jun 2025, 09:10:10 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Buttler, Duckett Look For Blistering Start Jos Buttler, star of the 1st T20I, will look to get things going alongside Ben Duckett after the early dismissal of Jamie Smith.

8 Jun 2025, 09:18:21 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Buttler, Duckett Solidify ENG England are 47/1 in 5 overs after losing Jamie Smith early on in the run-chase. Jos Buttler and Ben Duckett are firing all cylinders and will look to pressurize the WI bowlers in giving away loose deliveries.

8 Jun 2025, 09:31:52 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Wicket Just as when England were going on nicely, Romario Shepherd has struck for the Windies to remove the dangerous Ben Duckett 30 (18) as England lose their second wicket. Game on for the visitors!

8 Jun 2025, 09:43:40 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: ENG 87/2 At 10 Overs At halfway mark, the hosts England require 110 runs in 60 balls with eight wickets in hand. Jos Buttler again at the crux of the English innings, batting on 44 runs.

8 Jun 2025, 09:51:53 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Buttler Approaching Fifty Jos Buttler is approaching consecutive fifties for England and is joined at the crease by skipper Harry Brook. West Indies require wickets and need to remove either of one, to gain some advantage in the game.

8 Jun 2025, 09:58:33 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Buttler Gone For 47 Huge wicket for West Indies as England lose Jos Buttler on 47 in pursuit of 197. Buttler fell to the reverse-sweep as he holes out to Johnson Charles, who makes no mistake.

8 Jun 2025, 10:08:21 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Harry Brook Walks Back ENG captain Harry Brook (34) walks back to the pavilion as the visitors fightback in the second innings. Few more wickets in the innings and England could find themselves in a spot of bother. Score after 14 overs ENG 135-4

8 Jun 2025, 10:18:32 pm IST England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: ENG Lose Wickets England have lost wickets and see themselves five down against West Indies. RCB star Jacob Bethell was the latest to fall against the Calypso Kings. Score after 16 overs ENG 169-5