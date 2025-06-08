England Vs West Indies 2nd T20I, Highlights: ENG Clinch Series, Beat WI By Four Wickets In Bristol

England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: England Win Series
England have beaten West Indies by four wickets despite a late fightback from the visitors. Jos Buttler (47) and Harry Brook (34) really set the tone for the runchase but some poor bowling at the death from WI really did not help matters as Brook wins his first T20I series as captain.
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: How To Watch?
The England vs West Indies series will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network. The England vs West Indies series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website, respectively.
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Toss Update
England won the toss and opted to field first in Bristol.
Playing XIs
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph
England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Luke Wood Strikes
WI - 3/1 (1)
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Shai Hope Shifts Gears
Johnson Charles is taking his time to score runs. He has played nine runs and made just two runs. But captain Shai Hope is not holding back. He has targeted Brydon Carse and hit him for 15 runs in his first over, including three boundaries.
WI - 28/1 (4)
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Charles Hits Boundaries
Shai Hope has changed his gears and collected 15 runs again from Brydon Carse's next over. Johnson Charles has started hitting boundaries. He hit Jacob Bethell for a couple of boundaries in his second over.
WI - 79/1 (9)
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Bethell Strikes
Adil Rashid dismissed Shai Hope with a stumping for 49 runs. West Indies captain missed a well-deserving half-century. Then, Jacob Bethell dismissed Sherfane Rutherford for just six runs.
WI - 112/3 (14)
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Johnson Charles Falls
Johnson Charles could only make 47 runs before Luke Wood dismissed him to get his second wicket. Rovman Powell has started shifting gears. Romario Shepherd is at the crease with Powell.
WI - 141/4 (17)
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Five Sixes In An Over!
Adil Rashid came to bowl the 19th over and Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd hit five sixes in the over to collect 31 runs from the over. Windies have managed to put on a bog total on the board.
WI - 196/6 (20)
Innings Break!
Brief Score: WI - 196/6 (20)
Shai Hope - 49 (38), Johnson Charles - 47 (39) | Luke Wood: (4-0-25-2)
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Windies Start Bowling
Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith opened the batting for England, with Akeal Hosein opening the bowling for Windies. Just seven runs came from the over. Jason Holder came to bowl the next over and dismissed Smith.
ENG - 11/1 (2)
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Buttler, Duckett Look For Blistering Start
Jos Buttler, star of the 1st T20I, will look to get things going alongside Ben Duckett after the early dismissal of Jamie Smith.
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Buttler, Duckett Solidify ENG
England are 47/1 in 5 overs after losing Jamie Smith early on in the run-chase. Jos Buttler and Ben Duckett are firing all cylinders and will look to pressurize the WI bowlers in giving away loose deliveries.
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Wicket
Just as when England were going on nicely, Romario Shepherd has struck for the Windies to remove the dangerous Ben Duckett 30 (18) as England lose their second wicket. Game on for the visitors!
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: ENG 87/2 At 10 Overs
At halfway mark, the hosts England require 110 runs in 60 balls with eight wickets in hand. Jos Buttler again at the crux of the English innings, batting on 44 runs.
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Buttler Approaching Fifty
Jos Buttler is approaching consecutive fifties for England and is joined at the crease by skipper Harry Brook. West Indies require wickets and need to remove either of one, to gain some advantage in the game.
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Buttler Gone For 47
Huge wicket for West Indies as England lose Jos Buttler on 47 in pursuit of 197. Buttler fell to the reverse-sweep as he holes out to Johnson Charles, who makes no mistake.
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: Harry Brook Walks Back
ENG captain Harry Brook (34) walks back to the pavilion as the visitors fightback in the second innings. Few more wickets in the innings and England could find themselves in a spot of bother.
Score after 14 overs
ENG 135-4
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: ENG Lose Wickets
England have lost wickets and see themselves five down against West Indies. RCB star Jacob Bethell was the latest to fall against the Calypso Kings.
Score after 16 overs
ENG 169-5
England Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score: ENG V WI Headed For Tough Chase
Will Jacks and Tom Banton remain key for England in the run-chase as the game heads to an exciting finish in Bristol. West Indies require wickets and must restrict the hosts if they are avoid a defeat and lose the series as well.