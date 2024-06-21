England Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

England win the toss and opt to field first in Super 8, Group 2 match T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Friday, June 21. (Match Blog|Cricket News)
Both sides are riding high after dominant victories in their opening Super Eight matches. England, the defending champions, made light work of a tricky 181-run target set by co-hosts West Indies. Phil Salt stole the show with a blistering 87 not out off just 47 balls, leading the Three Lions to a resounding eight-wicket win with 15 balls to spare.
This was a harsh lesson for West Indies, who suffered their first defeat of the tournament.
On the other hand, South Africa weren't to be outdone! They secured their fifth win in a row, edging out a spirited USA team by 18 runs. Quinton de Kock provided the firepower upfront with a blazing 74 off just 40 balls, setting a formidable target of 195 for the tournament debutants.
Kagiso Rabada was the hero with the ball, picking up 3 crucial wickets for just 18 runs. This win keeps the Proteas' momentum rolling as they head into this crucial clash.
Playing XIs
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman