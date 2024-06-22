England Vs South Africa Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 - Friday, June 21, 2024
In a tense battle, South Africa secured another hard-fought victory, edging past defending champions England by 7 runs. This win keeps their unbeaten streak alive in the tournament. Just like Markram acknowledged, it wasn't a flawless performance for the Proteas. However, different heroes continued to step up when needed. The pitch surprised everyone, becoming a slow burner and producing the lowest first-innings total (163) witnessed at this venue throughout the World Cup so far. Quinton de Kock's fiery knock of 65 runs from just 35 balls overshadowed Harry Brook's valiant half-century for England. Unfortunately for England, Brook's efforts weren't enough to overcome a strong South African showing. This victory brings South Africa a step closer to the semifinals. (Scorecard)
Squads
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Weather Update
During the Super Eight clash of England vs South Africa set to take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, the temperature is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius, with the humidity making it feel like 36 degrees. There is only 18% chance of rain, meaning weather will not impact the big game.
Toss Update
England won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Playing XIs
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman
National Anthem Time!
The teams are all set! They're lined up for the national anthems. Up first is South Africa, then it's England's turn to belt theirs out. Play starts 8:00 PM.
Reeza Hendricks And De Kock Open For ENG
De Kock and Hendricks take guard, with Reece Topley steaming in for the first over. A tight line and length from Topley forces Hendricks to defend the first three balls – dot, dot, dot! Topley changes it up with an angled delivery, but Hendricks keeps it out. Finally, a full toss outside off gives De Kock a chance to get off the mark, but he finds the fielder at cover point for a couple.
South Africa 3/0
De Kock On Fire!
Moeen Ali flights one up, but de Kock dances down the track, gets under the ball, and lofts it a mile down the ground for a huge SIX! Even though he might not have middle-d it perfectly, it had enough power to sail over long-off. No respite for England! Next ball, de Kock decides to take charge again. He charges down the pitch for a flighted delivery, connects well, and drives it firmly down the ground, beating a diving mid-on fielder for a crunching FOUR! De Kock is taking the bowling apart!
South Africa 37/0
Sam Curran Comes Into The Attack
Sam Curran to de Kock, 3 runs, de Kock cuts through backward point, finding the gap. Livingstone chases it down, slides, and picks it up just before the ropes. Despite his momentum carrying him over, he flicks the ball back in. Then Sam Curran sends a bowl to Reeza Hendricks, no run, defended down the pitch.
South Africa 66/0
De Kock Blazes Fifty!
De Kock reaches his fifty in style! Adil Rashid throws down a full toss on middle stump, but de Kock flicks it effortlessly through midwicket, picking up a single to bring up his half-century in just 22 balls! A blistering knock that's put South Africa firmly in control.
South Africa 76/0
De Kock Shoulders the Burden: South Africa One Down At 10 Overs
Moeen Ali strikes! Reeza Hendricks' frustrating innings comes to an end after a long battle. He tried to break free with a big shot, but Moeen Ali outsmarted him with a wide delivery outside off stump. Hendricks lunged for a slog but only managed to toe-end it high in the air. A simple catch for Harry Brook at long-on, and England finally have their breakthrough!
South Africa 87/1 in 10 Overs
De Kock Falls!
Jofra Archer strikes back! De Kock miscues a short ball and Buttler takes a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss him. South Africa lose their top scorer, and England are right back in the game! David Miller - Heinrich Klaasen at the crease.
South Africa 98/2
Rashid Takes Key Markram Wicket
The early fireworks from South Africa seem to be fading. After a blistering knock by Quinton de Kock, they've lost wickets in quick succession. Adil Rashid delivered a testing leg-break that Markram, trying to force the play on the back foot, completely missed, getting bowled for a mere 1 run. The momentum has swung dramatically in England's favor, and they'll be looking to capitalize on these quick strikes. Tristan Stubbs Comes In
South Africa 145/4
Miller Hits Boundary
Miller muscles a 134 kph full toss from Curran high over long-off for SIX! South Africa flexing their muscle.
South Africa 155/4
Last Over!!!
Jofra Archer brought the fire in the last over for England, grabbing two crucial wickets! First, he dismissed a dangerous-looking David Miller (43), caught brilliantly by Harry Brook at long-off. This was followed by the dismissal of Marco Jansen for a golden duck, thanks to a sharp catch by Sam Curran. Archer now has a chance to complete a hat-trick in the next over!
South Africa 160/6
South Africa 163/6 In 20 Overs
The Proteas have posted the lowest first innings total at this venue in the tournament. After a promising start with 63 runs for no loss in the PowerPlay, South Africa would have aimed for a higher score. Quinton de Kock's brisk 65 and David Miller's unbeaten 43 off 28 balls gave the innings some momentum. Can South Africa defend this total? We will find out soon.
David Miller Said
We started well, went into a wobble in the middle but it's due to the conditions. 160 is a good score. Nice to get runs at the back end. I hit it well but just a bit too flat. It started well (the pitch). Looked like it came on nicely. But it got slower and slower. It's not too slow, it's a good wicket.
Philip Salt And Jos Buttler Open For England
Philip Salt has started the England chase in explosive fashion! Marco Jansen's first delivery was a short and wide offering outside off stump, and Salt didn't hesitate to punish it. With a powerful pull shot, he sent the ball sailing majestically over mid-wicket for a staggering 83-meter six! This early display of aggression sets the tone for England's innings.
England 14/0
Philip Salt Departs
Rabada cuts short Salt's fireworks! Full toss outside off, Salt skies it to cover, and Hendricks takes a blinder to dismiss him for 11. Early setback for England.
England 30/1
Klaasen Drops Sitter
Rabada to Bairstow, 1 run, dropped! This could be a turning point in the match. Bairstow went for a big shot against the short and wide delivery, slicing it thick outside off-side towards deep backward point. Klaasen came charging in, but misjudged the catch or perhaps got too close, spilling it on the slide. What a reprieve for Bairstow and a potentially costly miss for South Africa!
England 50/2
Buttler Departs!
Jos Buttler, their batting mainstay, falls victim to a sharp catch by Klaasen. This is a massive blow for England, who were already facing an uphill battle. Wickets are falling like dominoes, and the target seems to be slipping further away with each dismissal. Can England find a way to stop the bleeding and salvage their innings?
England 70/4
Brook in the Zone: Maharaj Erred, But Brook Cashed In
Maharaj misfired with his line and length, giving a gift to Harry Brook. The Yorkshire batter capitalized in style, wielding his bat powerfully to sweep the ball behind square for a boundary. This emphatic stroke highlights Brook's current form; he seems to be in the zone today. He hit consecutive boundaries one by one.
England 142/5
Brook Blasts Fifty!
Jansen fired a testing delivery at Brook, forcing him to pull the shot wide of long-on for a hard-earned two runs. Despite the fatigue creeping in, Brook reached a well-deserved fifty – a truly outstanding innings under immense pressure.
England 150/6
Last Over!!!
Harry Brook, after a magnificent innings, fell victim to Nortje's bowling! Markram took a clean catch, dismissing the dangerous batsman. However, England show no signs of slowing down as Sam Curran cracks a boundary to fine leg!
England 155/6
Proteas Triumph!
And South Africa have won it! Quinton de Kock played a pivotal role in South Africa's triumph, laying the foundation with a crucial half-century. David Miller then provided a late spark with a valuable cameo, propelling the Proteas to a competitive 163/6 in their allotted 20 overs against England. This ultimately proved enough, as South Africa secured a thrilling victory by 7 runs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, in match 45 of the T20 World Cup.
Quinton de Kock - Player of the Match
The pitch definitely doesn't play the same as night games. It's completely a different surface compared to the night games. There was a little bit of extra bounce early on. I try to carry on confidence game by game. We bowled really well in the powerplay, and we controlled it very nicely. To be able to defend 160 on a decent wicket is a good effort from us.
England Captain Jos Buttler
Quinton came in with a lot of intent and we couldn't quite match that. We pulled it back and were happy to chase that target but his innings was the difference. We came back well with the ball. Brook and Livingstone had a fantastic partnership to get us close and even look like favourites but credit to South Africa for closing out the game. He's hitting the ball really well in the nets and backing himself. Looking forward to the next one.
Aiden Markram Said
Last three overs we had a lot against us but the bowlers had good plans and pulled it off. Message after the powerplay was it got slower. If I am greedy we were 10-20 short especially after the start we got. Not quite played a completely game of cricket but we are on the right track. Quinny (de Kock) has been good for us in the last two games. It was a bit nerve-wracking in those overs but it can happen.
Good Night!!!
Good night everyone! What a nail-biting finish to the match! Join us tomorrow for another such T20 World Cup thriller.