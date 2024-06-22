Moeen Ali flights one up, but de Kock dances down the track, gets under the ball, and lofts it a mile down the ground for a huge SIX! Even though he might not have middle-d it perfectly, it had enough power to sail over long-off. No respite for England! Next ball, de Kock decides to take charge again. He charges down the pitch for a flighted delivery, connects well, and drives it firmly down the ground, beating a diving mid-on fielder for a crunching FOUR! De Kock is taking the bowling apart!