England Vs South Africa Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt has won the toss and have opted to bat first against England in the ninth game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah on Monday, October 7

Laura Wolvaardt
South Africa Women's skipper Laura Wolvaardt. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
info_icon

South Africa women's skipper Laura Wolvaardt has won the toss and have opted to bat first against England in the ninth game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah on Monday, October 7. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Check the playing XIs:

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

England Women (Playing XI): Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith.

Speaking at the toss, RSA-W skipper Wolvaardt said, "We'll bat first. Looks a bit slower, hopefully, we'll get a good total on the board and defend it later. A massive game, a win will help us get 2-0 up in the group, we're yet to play the perfect game, small improvements can be done in all fronts. Same team."

Heather Knight stated that she too would have batted first here.

"We would have batted first, but we'll have to set the tone with the ball first. The conditions have been tricky to bat, we've discussions on how to play our brand of cricket. We did a lot right the other night, very different conditions to what we faced when we played them last time, they're a quality team. Same team for us as well," said Knight.

South Africa and England won their opening encounters against West Indies and Bangladesh, respectively. A win tonight for either side will put them top of Group B.

