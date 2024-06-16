Cricket

England Vs Namibia Toss Update, T20 World Cup: After Three-Hour Toss Delay, Namibia Win Toss, Elect To Field - Check Playing XIs

Namibia are already out of Super 8 contention. However, this is a must-win match for England to edge closer to Super 8 qualification

England national cricket team stepping out to field. Photo: X/ @englandcricket
After a prolonged wait and rain-delayed toss, Namibia won and opted to bowl first. Both teams are ready to face off in the crucial match 34 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday, June 15. (Match Blog|More Cricket News)

The three hour toss delay has England eager to get out there and perform, as their Super 8 berth is still at risk in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2024. They are not out of the woods yet and will be looking for a big boost to their Net Run Rate when they take on Namibia on Saturday, hoping to secure a spot in the Super 8 stage.

England have competed in three games in the tournament so far, with one win, one loss, and one game producing no result. 

On the other hand, Namibia only registered one win in the three games that they have played this season.

If the Three Lions win against Namibia on Saturday and Scotland lose to Australia later that day, England will advance to the Super 8s. After winning in the Super Over against Oman, Namibia have lost to Scotland and Australia and are out of Super 8 contention.

Playing XIs

Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

