ENG Vs AUS: Heavy Rain In Manchester Forces T20I Series Stalemate

England's T20I series with Australia ended in a draw after Sunday's scheduled third match at Old Trafford was washed out. (More Cricket News)
Australia won the first T20I comfortably in Southampton on Wednesday, only for the hosts to level things up with a three-wicket triumph in Cardiff on Friday.
However, there was to be no decider on Sunday as heavy rain continued throughout the day in Manchester, with the match abandoned following an afternoon pitch inspection.
Both teams' attention will now switch to the first of their five ODI meetings, which is scheduled for Trent Bridge on Thursday.
England captain Jos Buttler will again be absent for the ODIs, having failed to recover from a right calf injury.
Harry Brook will lead the team in his absence, just 18 months on from his first England appearance in the format.
After the match at Trent Bridge, the teams will face off at Headingley, Durham, Lord's and Bristol, with the final encounter taking place on September 29.