Cricket

England Super 8s Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024: Fixtures, Opponents, How To Watch - Complete Guide

England earned a total of 5 points and Net Run Rate of +3.611 surpassing Scotland and made their ways to the Super 8s to continue their title defense. Check England's complete schedule, fixtures, opponents, timings and much more

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
England's captain Jos Buttler, second left, celebrates with teammates winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Namibia at Siv Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
info_icon

England, through a combination of miracles and sheer hard work, sealed their berth in the Super 8s of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup and they are set to face the co-hosts West Indies on June 20, Thursday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Jos Buttler's side were on the brink of elimination at a point when Australia secured their spot in the Super 8s from Group B, and Scotland amassed 5 points becoming the next eligible for qualification. With only 3 point and uncertain weather, rain threats, the defending champions' fate hung in the balance. However, after a turn of events: Australia's victory over Scotland and England's 41-run thrashng of Naimbia via DLS method.

With this, England earned a total of 5 points and Net Run Rate of +3.611 surpassing the Scots who had +1.255 and made their ways to the Super 8s to continue their title defense.

Who Are England's opponents in ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8?

England are slotted in Group 2 of the Super Eight stage in the T20 World Cup 2024. The other sides in that Group are USA, West Indies, and South Africa.

England Super 8 schedule - Date, Time And Venue

June 20, Thursday

West Indies vs England

Time - 6:00 AM IST

Venue - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

June 21, Friday

England vs South Africa,

Time - 8:00 PM IST

Venue - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

June 23, Sunday

England vs USA

Time - 8:00 PM IST

Venue - Kensington Oval, Barbados

Where To Watch England's Super 8 Matches In England?

The Super 8 fixtures will be telecast live on Sky Sports in England.

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the T20 World Cup Super 8 matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

