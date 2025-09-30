ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Shreya Ghoshal To Pay Tribute To Zubeen Garg

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Get live updates from the opening ceremony of the 13th edition of the tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, which kicks off with the IND vs SL opener at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 opening ceremony live updates: Shreya Ghoshal to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg in curtain-raiser. Instagram
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage ahead of the opener between India women and Sri Lanka women at Barsapara Stadium. The Assam Cricket Association has dedicated the ceremony to Zubeen Garg, with banners, special tickets for his fan club, and 10,000 complimentary passes for fans. BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia said the tribute reflects the emotions across the state. Former Indian women’s team captains will attend, while Shreya Ghoshal will perform a 13-minute tribute to Zubeen during the mid-innings break, adding a heartfelt touch to the celebration.
LIVE UPDATES

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Performers 

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the opening ceremony of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Guwahati will feature a special musical tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, who recently passed away in Singapore.

The ceremony will include performances by acclaimed singers such as Shreya Ghoshal and Papon (Angarag Papon Mahanta), along with Joi Barua and the Shillong Choir Chamber, celebrating Garg’s legacy and the rich musical heritage of the region.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Streaming Info

In India, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opening ceremony and matches will be available on JioStar and the JioHotstar app. Sky Sports will cover the UK and Ireland, Amazon Prime Video will stream in Australia, and Sky TV will handle New Zealand.

Viewers in Pakistan can tune in via PTV and Ten Sports, while Maharaja TV will cover Sri Lanka. In North America, Willow TV will stream the matches.

For regions without a dedicated broadcaster, ICC.tv will offer global streaming access.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog! Today is the big day – the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 opening ceremony kicks off in Assam. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Published At:
