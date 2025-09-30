ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Shreya Ghoshal To Pay Tribute To Zubeen Garg

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Performers
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the opening ceremony of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Guwahati will feature a special musical tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, who recently passed away in Singapore.
The ceremony will include performances by acclaimed singers such as Shreya Ghoshal and Papon (Angarag Papon Mahanta), along with Joi Barua and the Shillong Choir Chamber, celebrating Garg’s legacy and the rich musical heritage of the region.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Streaming Info
Viewers in Pakistan can tune in via PTV and Ten Sports, while Maharaja TV will cover Sri Lanka. In North America, Willow TV will stream the matches.
For regions without a dedicated broadcaster, ICC.tv will offer global streaming access.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome back to our live blog! Today is the big day – the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 opening ceremony kicks off in Assam. Stay tuned for all the live updates.