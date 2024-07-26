Cricket

England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return

Jonny Bairstow was dropped from England's Test team for the ongoing series against West Indies. The 34-year-old was part of England's T20 World Cup squad, and played in all five Tests of the tour of India earlier this year

Jonny Bairstow was dropped from England's Test side.
Jonny Bairstow bit back when asked if he was targeting an England return, insisting it is "all I want to do." (More Cricket News)

Bairstow was dropped from England's Test team for the ongoing series against West Indies.

The 34-year-old was part of England's T20 World Cup squad, and played in all five Tests of the tour of India earlier this year.

Bairstow has made 100 Test appearances, and when asked what his immediate target was, the wicketkeeper-batsman told former England captain and now-BBC Sport pundit Michael Vaughan: "All I want to do is play for England. That's end of.

"You don't need to ask me that do you? I think you know me well enough and I think you've known me for long enough to know that."

Bairstow did, however, enjoy a break away from the game, having had four weeks off before he joined the Welsh Fire for the Hundred.

He said: "At the same time it's been a great period of time.

"I had the best part of seven months away from home. Since January, I had five nights at home in my own bed since, until three weeks ago.

"That's the thing you have to sacrifice, time at home but at the same time, when you are away for that period of time, it takes its toll."

England are 2-0 up against the Windies in their three-match series, with the final Test starting at Edgbaston on Friday.

