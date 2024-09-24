ENG Vs AUS, 3rd ODI Toss Update: England Field First Against Australia At Riverside Ground - Check Playing XIs

England have won the toss and elected to field first in their 3rd ODI match against Australia at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on September 24, Tuesday. (Live Updates Of ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI Match | More Cricket News)
England vs Australia, 3rd ODI Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts
What The Captains Said:
Harry Brook: We gonna have a bowl, hopefully there is a bit in it for the bowlers. Archer comes in for Stone. We want them the players to go out there and do what they can and hopefully the Durham boys can come and do what they have done for Durham. The atmosphere is really good and hopefully we can perform well.
Mitch Marsh: We were gonna gonna have a bowl as well, but we gonna bat now. Two changes for us. We have Green and Abbott coming in for Zampa and Head. I will, yes(answering whether he would open the batting in place of Head). The main thing is to stay in the present, we got a good chance to win the series today.
In the first two ODI matches the Mitchel Marsh-led Australia defeated England thoroughly. Now, Harry Brook's team must secure a win today to keep the series alive.
ENG Vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming:
The England vs Australia 3rd ODI will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. And it will be live-streamed on Sony Liv and the FanCode app and website.
Squads:
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly
England Squad: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jofra Archer, Jordan Cox, John Turner