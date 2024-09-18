Cricket

Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Final Round Matches On TV And Online

The final round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy sees India A facing off against India C, while India B take on India D from Thursday, September 19 to Sunday, September 22, at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur

Indian players ready for Duleep Trophy opening round match BCCI Domestic X
Indian players prepping for the Duleep Trophy opening round match. Photo: X | BCCI Domestic
info_icon

The final round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy sees India A facing off against India C, while India B take on India D from Thursday, September 19 to Sunday, September 22, at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur. (More Cricket News)

India A, India B, and India C all have one win under their belt after two matches each, while India D have none.

However, Team C lead the points table with nine points to their name, followed by  Team B and Team A with seven and six, respectively. 

Ricky Bhui, Musheer Khan, and Abhimanyu Eashwaran lead the run-scoring charts with 184, 182, and 174 runs, while the bowling column is controlled by Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep with 11, 10 and nine wickets. 

Duleep Trophy Final Round Squads

Team A: Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, SK Rasheed, Shams Mulani, Aaqib Khan.

Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (WK)

Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Ishan Kishan, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

Team D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Live Streaming of the final round of Duleep Trophy 2024

When will the final round of Duleep Trophy 2024 be played?

The final round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 will see India A taking on India C, while India B face India D, and both matches will be played in Anantapur from Thursday, September 19 to Sunday, September 22.

Where will the final round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 be played?

The final round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

Where to watch and live stream the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches in India?

All the matches will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 Network. Fans can also stream the matches online via the Jio Cinema app and website.

