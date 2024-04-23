DC Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

After emerging victorious in their first match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) are gearing up to host the rivals in the reverse fixture on April 24, Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (Match Prediction | Preview)
Delhi Capitals are coming on the back of a disappointing 67-run loss against SunRisers Hyderabad. The defeat cast a shadow in the team who were enjoying a shining moment with a thumping 6 wickets win over Gujarat Titans, bowling them out at just 89 runs. Currently, they reside in eighth place in the points table with 5 defeats and 3 wins out of the 8 matches played.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, is two places ahead of DC in the standings, currently at sixth. GT had their worst team score in their previous clash against the Capitals. But, Shubman Gill's side soon bounced back in their next match against Punjab Kings, emerging victorious by 3 wickets.
When will the GT Vs DC, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 40th match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the GT Vs DC, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Yash Dhull, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Swastik Chikara, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk.