DC Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Delhi Capitals are coming on the back of a disappointing 67-run loss against SunRisers Hyderabad. The defeat cast a shadow in the team who were enjoying a shining moment with a thumping 6 wickets win over Gujarat Titans, bowling them out at just 89 runs. Currently, they reside in eighth place in the points table with 5 defeats and 3 wins out of the 8 matches played.