Cricket

Deepti Sharma Unfazed By T20 World Cup Venue Change, Says 'It Won't Affect Our Preparations'

The ICC on Tuesday moved the T20 World Cup from Bangaldesh to the UAE following unrest in the South Asian nation

deepti-sharma-after-taking-the- wicket-of-chamari-athapaththu-x- bcci-women
Deepti Sharma's reaction after taking the crucial wicket of Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu in the final of Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024. Photo: BCCI Women
info_icon

Star India all-rounder Deepti Sharma is focusing on delivering the best for her team in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup and feels the sudden change of venue won't impact her side's preparations. (More Cricket News)

The ICC on Tuesday moved the T20 World Cup from Bangaldesh to the UAE following unrest in the South Asian nation.

The event, scheduled to take place from October 3 to 20, will now be staged in Dubai and Sharjah with Bangladesh retaining the hosting rights, ensuring that it receives its share of revenue.

"It doesn't matter wherever the World Cup is happening, I just focus on how as an all-rounder I can contribute to the team's success.

"I just want to give it my all and the last 4-5 months have been fruitful for us, let's hope we continue the good work and end the trophy wait this time. We have a little idea about how the wickets will play in UAE," Deepti told PTI videos in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of CEAT Cricket Rating Awards.

The all-rounder has delivered some stellar performances with both bat and ball in the recent months and is enjoying her cricket at the moment.

"I am enjoying my cricket at the moment and this has enabled me to shrug the pressure off my shoulders. I have learnt from the other international cricketers that when you start enjoying the game, you do better on the field.

Australia National Women's Cricket Team captain Alyssa Healy. - X | ICC
Women's T20 WC 2024: 'Might Be Wrong' Playing In Bangladesh Amid Protest-Violence, Says Alyssa Healy

BY PTI

"I don't let pressure get the better of me, I have developed this habit since I played the first game in the Women's Super League back in 2018. I have developed this habit and made it a part of my game," she added.

Deepti was brilliant throughout The Hundred 2024 for London Spirit Women and finished things off in style as well with a winning six to take her team to its first-ever title.

"That moment (Hitting the winning runs in The Hundered final at Lord's) was amazing, this is what I was missing. It is always great that you win the game for your team. I thanked God for his blessings because in such situations you need to believe in yourself. If you do so, then you do it."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Unrest: Shakib Al Hasan Takes Field In Rawalpindi Despite Protests Back Home
  2. Indian Cricket Team Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Targets Spin Improvement
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ayub-Shakeel Stand And Babar's Unwanted Record - Data Debrief
  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel Rescue PAK On Rain-Hit Day 1
  5. Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup 2024
Football News
  1. FIFA World Cup Winner Manuel Neuer Announces Germany Retirement
  2. EPL: Emiliano Martinez Extends Aston Villa Contract Till 2029
  3. Ajax Bolster Defence With Daniele Rugani Loan Signing From Juventus
  4. Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister Says Jurgen Klopp's Principles Still Hold Under Arne Slot
  5. Manchester United Vs Brighton, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  2. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  3. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  4. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
  2. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Visits Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial
  3. Kerala Contains Nipah Outbreak: 472 People Cleared, Restrictions Lifted
  4. BJP Brings Ram Madhav Back To Kashmir. But Will He Make A Difference? 
  5. 'Don't Worry...': Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder
Entertainment News
  1. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  2. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  3. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  2. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  3. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  4. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  5. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
World News
  1. Bradford House Fire: Murder Probe Launched After Woman, 3 Kids Die In Westbury Road Blaze
  2. First Pride Parade In Nepal Since Country's Landmark 2023 SC Order
  3. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  4. Commercial Ship "Not Under Command" After Repeated Attacks Target It In Red Sea: British
  5. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Visits Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation