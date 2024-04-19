Cricket

DC Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tomorrow's Match Prediction, Fantasy 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Tomorrow's IPL 2024 Match: Delhi Capitals are in prime form as they welcome home Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 35 of the IPL 2024

AP
SRH fly out to take on DC in match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: AP
In match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the in-form Delhi Capitals (DC) welcome Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, April 20. (Preview | Streaming | Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Delhi Capitals have won three games out of the seven played in the IPL 2024 and sit at no 6 in the IPL point table at the moment. SRH, on the other hand, are at number 4 having won four games out of the six played in the IPL 2024.

DC vs SRH Head-to-head records

In the IPL so far, DC and SRH have met each other in 23 games. In those matches, DC have emerged 11 times as victorious to SRH's 12 wins.

DC Vs SRH Fantasy XI

Rishabh Pant (WK), Travis Head (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel/Heinrich Klaasen, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aiden Markram (C), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins in action during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on Friday (April 5). - AP
IPL 2024: Did Pat Cummins Want To Keep MS Dhoni Away By Not Appealing, Mohammad Kaif Asks

BY Outlook Sports Desk

DC vs SRH Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium track is known to produce slow and low bounce for bowlers. However, in this IPL, they have been batting friendly and could see another 200+plus score, especially the kind of form SRH are in.

DC vs SRH Weather Update

Expect the morning temperature in Delhi to be around 29 degrees Celsius but evenings could be around 27 degrees Celsius.

DC vs SRH Match Prediction

As per Google's win probability, DC have 46% chance of winning to SRH's 54%.

