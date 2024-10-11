Cricket

China Women Vs Japan Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup 2024 Match 9

Here is how you can watch the China Women vs Japan Women, Women's T20 East Asia Cup 2024 Match 9 live

Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon. Photo: Instagram/KoreaCricket
Japan and China will lock horns in the penultimate pool stage match of the Women's East Asia Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)

The winner of the match will get the ticket to the final where the defending champions Hong Kong awaits them. Both China and Japan have won two games each and lost to Hong Kong, the table toppers.

China and Japan both were dominated by Hong Kong but were too good for South Korea and debutants Mongolia. The match-up between the two sides will decide the second finalist of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup.

Japan Women: Erika Oda, Haruna Iwasaki, Rino Morita, Seika Sumi, Ahilya Chandel, Mai Yanagida (c), Shimako Kato, Akari Nishimura (wk), Hinase Goto (wk), Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Kiyo Fujikawa, Kurumi Ota, Nonoha Yasumoto.

China Women: Huang Zhuo, Mingyue Zhu, Sun Meng Yao, Wenjing Yin, Zhi Xinyu, Han Lili, Zhang Xiangxue, Zheng Lili, Chen Jie (Wk), Zi Mei (Wk), Chen Xinyu, Mengting Liu, Xu Qian, Yang Yu Xuan

China Women Vs Japan Women: Live Streaming

What time Is China Women Vs Japan Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Match 9?

The China Women Vs Japan Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 match 9 will start at 6:30 AM IST on October 12.

Where to watch China Women Vs Japan Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 fixture?

The Women's East Asia Cup 2024 fixture will not be available for telecast in India.

