Chepauk Super Gillies will go head to head against Dindigul Dragons in match No. 13 of the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League at the SNR College Ground in Coimbatore on Sunday, July 14.
The Dragons come into the contest after a long break and a loss to Salem Spartans by seven wickets and will look to get back to winning ways.
The Super Gillies will enter the fixture after beating the Tiruppur Tamizhans by 15 runs in their last game and will look to ride on the momentum.
Here are the live streaming details of the Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 13:
When is Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2024?
The Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 13th match will be played on Saturday, July 14 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
Where to watch Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the Fancode app and website in India
Squads
Chepauk Super Gillies: Aparajith B, Arunachalam V, Ayyappan B, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Madankumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil S Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, Aswin Crist A, Abhishek Tanwar, Satish R, Shajahan M , Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddharth C.
Dindigul Dragons: Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K