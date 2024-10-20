Cricket

BHU Vs MDV, T20I Quadrangular Series Toss Update: Bhutan Field First Against Maldives

Bhutan are facing Maldives in match 3 of the Quadrangular T20I series in Bhutan on Sunday. Here are the toss update, playing XIs and other details of the BHU Vs MDV cricket match

gelephu international cricket stadium X kausthub gudipati
The inauguration of Gelephu International Cricket Ground in Bhutan. Photo: X | Kausthub Gudipati
The hosts Bhutan are up against the Maldives in match 3 of the Quadrangular T20I series in Bhutan being held at Gelephu International Cricket Ground in Gelephu. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Toss Update:

Bhutan won the toss and elected to field first against Maldives.

Playing XIs:

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bhutan: Thinley Jamtsho (captain) Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Tenjin Rabgey, Tshering Tashi, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Sonam Yeshi, Tenzin Wangchuk, Karma Dorji

Maldives: Yoosuf Azyan Farhath (captain), Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Nashath, Adam Nasif, Ismail Nihad, Ameel Mauroof, Hassan Ibrahim, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Shunan Ali

Bhutan lost their opening match against Thailand by a big margin of 77 runs. They failed to chase a 172-run target set by Thailand and were bundled out for 94 runs.

Maldives, on the other hand, defeated Indonesia by 23 runs in a rain-affected match. They first restricted Indonesia to 95 runs. When the Maldives were 75/2 after 12 overs, it started raining. Later, the result was declared by the DLS method.

