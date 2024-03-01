BCCI Central Contracts Row: Kapil Dev Defends Indian Cricket Board's Strict Call, Says It's For Greater Good

"It was high time the message was given and this strong step by the BCCI will go a long way in restoring the prestige of domestic cricket," he added.

Kapil asserted that it was the duty of established stars to play domestic cricket as they owe their success to their respective states.

"I have always believed in the process of international players making themselves available to play for their respective states. It helps them extend their support to domestic players. Also it is a nice way to pay back for the services rendered by the state association in grooming a player," he said.