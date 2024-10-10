Bangladesh Vs West Indies, Women's T20I World Cup Toss Update: WI-W Bowl First In Sharjah - Check Playing XIs

West Indies women won the toss and opted to field in this ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A fixture to be played at Sharjah on Thursday, October 10. (Match Blog | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Speaking at the toss, WI skipper Hayley Matthews said, "We are going to bowl first. Did pretty well against Scotland. We have seen the wickets keeping low but it's a fresh wicket today. Hopefully I can get a few out in the middle today. Mandy Mangru is making here debut today."
BAN-W captain Nigar Sultana said at the toss, "We wanted to bat first, so pretty happy. We have played two games here. We really want to focus on our strengths and we had a good practice session. We have been struggling with our batting. We have the experience to play on this surface. Same XI for us."
Check Playing XIs:
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru(w), Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Taj Nehar, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter
The loser of tonight's match could well see the exit door of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE.