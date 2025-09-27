Sri Lanka face Bangladesh in the second warm-up fixture ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup begins September 30 in Guwahati and the final is scheduled for November 2
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka go head to head in their second warm-up match going into the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Both the teams are not expected to pose a big challenge for the trophy but have the ability to pull off upset wins. The match is taking place at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground.
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Update
Bangladesh Women have won the toss and have opted to bat against Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing XI
Sri Lanka Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Nilakshi de Silva, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya
Bangladesh Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Nigar Sultana(w/c), Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sanjida Akter Meghla
All members of the squad can participate in a warm-up match but only 11 players can be on the ground at a time.
Both the teams could not play their first warm-up games due to rain in Colombo.
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match will not be live streamed or broadcast on Television in India.