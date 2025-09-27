Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup Warm-up: BAN-W Win Toss; Opt To Bat

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match: Bangladesh are batting first against Sri Lanka in the last warm-up fixture for both the teams ahead of the tournament

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Womens World Cup Warm-up
Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka Women captain Photo: X/icC
  • Sri Lanka face Bangladesh in the second warm-up fixture ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  • Both the sides could not play their first warm-up match of the tournament due to rain

  • ICC Women's Cricket World Cup begins September 30 in Guwahati and the final is scheduled for November 2

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka go head to head in their second warm-up match going into the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Both the teams are not expected to pose a big challenge for the trophy but have the ability to pull off upset wins. The match is taking place at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Update

Bangladesh Women have won the toss and have opted to bat against Sri Lanka Women

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing XI

Sri Lanka Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Nilakshi de Silva, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Bangladesh Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Nigar Sultana(w/c), Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sanjida Akter Meghla

All members of the squad can participate in a warm-up match but only 11 players can be on the ground at a time.

Both the teams could not play their first warm-up games due to rain in Colombo.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match will not be live streamed or broadcast on Television in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

