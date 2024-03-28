Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns again in the second and final Test in Chattogram starting from Saturday. Sri Lanka demolished the hosts in the first Test and won the match in a lop-sided manner by 328 runs. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh who won the ODI series after losing the T20I series will be bolstered by the addition of their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib last played in Tests almost a year ago and had kept away from the longest format due to an eye condition. The hosts have also brought in pacer Hasan Mahmud for the injured Musfik Hasan.
Sri Lanka on the other hand will look to close the tour with another victory. Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva became the first Sri Lankan to score twin Test tons during Sri Lanka's massive victory in the first Test. Another century from Kamindu Mendis was a big boost of confidence for the visitors. Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando's pace also was a big plus for the islanders.
BAN Vs SL, Head-to-head In Tests
Matches Played: 25
Sri Lanka Won: 19
Bangladesh Won: 1
Draw: 5
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Live Streaming Information
When is the 2nd Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test?
The 2nd Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test begins from March 30 in Chattogram.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2nd Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test in India?
Unfortunately, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series won't be available for telecast in India.
Where to live stream the 2nd Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test in India?
One can live stream the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series on the FanCode App and website.
Squads
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Shadman Islam, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud
Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Gunasekara.