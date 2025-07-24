Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I: PAK Win By 74 Runs But Lose Series 1-2

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan highlights, 3rd T20I: Bangladesh lost the match by 74 runs but won the series 2-1. Follow the highlights from the BAN vs PAK match in Mirpur

Outlook Sports Desk
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score 3rd T20I
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: The Bangla Tigers had won the first game by seven wickets. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final game of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20 international series, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday (July 24, 2025). Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead with an eight-run win in the second game, the Bangla Tigers are seeking a 3-0 clean sweep. The Men In Green, on the other hand, will try to make amends and avoid an embarrassing white wash. Follow the live scores and updates from the BAN vs PAK match in Dhaka.
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hello All!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us today. The stage is set for the third and final T20I of the BAN vs PAK series, and pride is at stake for Pakistan. Stay tuned for the build-up and live updates from the 20-over match in Mirpur.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c/wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim Shaikh, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Start Time, Streaming

The match begins at 5:30pm IST. The third Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field first.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Kumar Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Md Saifuddin, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Harris (wk), Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 10/0 (1)

A six and a four in the first over by Sahibzada Farhan and Pakistan are off to a brilliant start. Mahedi Hasan has been taken down by Farhan for a six over deep mid-wicket and then a pull to the square leg fence. Good start for Pakistan.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 57/0 (6)

A solid powerplay for Pakistan. the opening duo of Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub has done well to keep the pressure onn Bangladeshi bowlers. There is some turn on offer but the PAK opening pair has batted aggressively and the risks have paid off.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 84/1 (9)

Nasum Ahmed strikes and Saim Ayub has been dismissed. Pakistan lose their first wicket and that has slowed down their innings which had crossed the run rate of 10 at one point. Bangladesh will try to keep things tight and get a few quick wickets here.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 97/2 (12)

The run flow has suddenly stopped as Sahibzada Farhan too has been sent back to the pavillion. A good comeback from Bangladesh. Farhan walks back for a good 63 and it is yet again Nasum Ahmed who gets the wicket. Two for Nasum now.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 133/5 (16)

Hasan Nawaz's 33 from just 17 balls has given another impetus to Pakistan's innings. But now he is gone and Pakistan are back to stuttering once more. Captain Salman Ali Agha is now in the middle and Pakistan would hope that he takes the team over 175 tonight.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I

A brilliant final over from Taskin Ahmed and Pakistan reach 178/7. Taskin gets a couple of wickets and gives away only five runs to end the proceedings. Pakistan would be happy with the score they have put on the board. Chase will come up shortly.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I

PAK 178/7 (20) {Sahibzada Farhan 63, Hasan Nawaz 33; Taskin Ahmed 3/38, Nasum Ahmed 2/22}

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: BAN 5/1 (1)

A top-class first over from Salman Mirza and he has already sent back Tanzid Hasan for a Duck. Captain Litton Das has been forced to come out to bat quite early. A big chase in front of Bangladesh and they would want Litton to come good.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: BAN 24/3 (4)

Bangladesh need 155 runs to win in 16 overs

A really poor start from Bangladesh as they have lost three batters within first four overs. Faheem Ashraf has been the star for Pakistan with the new ball with a couple of wickets in his two overs. Salman Mirza has picked up a wicket.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: BAN 45/7 (8)

Absolute chaos going on in this game. Bangladesh have lost seven wickets in eight overs. This is an embarrassing collapse now. The pitch is tough but Bangladesh have made it look like an unplayable surface. Salman Mirza has taken three wickets, Faheem Ashraf has two while Salman Ali Agha and Ahmed Daniyal have a wicket each.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: BAN 78/8 (14)

Pakistan are trying to wrap things up quickly but Bangladesh's tail is wagging. The match is anyway over but Bangladesh lower order batters will take some batting practice home.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Result

PAK 178/7 (20)

BAN 104 (16.4)

Pakistan won by 74 runs

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I

Total domination by Pakistan in the final T20I and they have registered a massive 74-run win. Mohammad Saifuddin scored 35 for Bangladesh and no one else could do much as they were bowled out for just 104.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I

Despite the loss, Bangladesh win the series 2-1. Jaker Ali is the Player of the Series while the Player of the Match goes to Sahibzada Farhan.

Thank You

We will be closing our coverage for today. Thank you for following.

