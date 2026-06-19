Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: Towhid Hridoy And Co Seek Response After Opening Defeat

Australia's Adam Zampa, second right and others celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy, centre during the first T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram , Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 16, 2026 (AP Photo/Mosaraf Hossain)

Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: Australia will aim to seal the series when they face Bangladesh in the second T20I in Chattogram on Friday. The visitors carry the momentum after a convincing win in the opener, where Travis Head set the tone with a brisk innings at the top while Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell ensured there were no late hiccups in the chase. Bangladesh will be searching for a stronger showing from captain Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali after their batting unit struggled to put Australia under pressure in the first game. With the hosts needing a win to stay alive in the series and Australia looking to continue their dominant run in white-ball cricket, another entertaining contest is expected between two sides with contrasting objectives heading into the clash.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Jun 2026, 01:44:32 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: THAT'S OUT! Inglis goes for 11! AUS 30/1 (2.4/20) Massive appeal and given! Flighted a fuller length ball angling in on middle-leg, gets down on one knee to play the slog sweep, does not connect and thuds the front pad. Inglis has a quick chat with Marsh and opts to review it. Ultra Edge confirms no bat is involved. Ball tracking is coming up next. Pitching outside off, impact in line and just clipping the side of the leg stump. Australia retain their review but lose their first wicket.

19 Jun 2026, 01:40:57 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Marsh Owns The Second! AUS 27/0 (2/20) Starting the over with a four, Marsh completely owns this one for his team scoring three boundaries against Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

19 Jun 2026, 01:37:57 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Massive Start For The Aussies! AUS 13/0 (1/20) Australia clinches thirteen runs in the first over of the game with two boundaries from both the skippers on the pitch and one no-ball.

19 Jun 2026, 01:23:15 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Game On! The action is ready to begin! Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis walk out to open the innings, with Marsh taking guard at the striker’s end. The fielders are in place, the crowd is settling in, and the new ball is about to do its thing. Nasum Ahmed has the ball in hand and will charge in with the first over of the contest. A cracking start awaits!

19 Jun 2026, 01:18:56 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Changes From The 1st T20I Two changes for the home team. Shoriful Islam and Shak Mahedi miss out. Nahid Rana and Nasum come in to replace them. And for the visitors, Xavier Bartlett is replaced by Aaron Hardie.

19 Jun 2026, 01:16:16 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy(c), Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

19 Jun 2026, 01:11:02 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Update Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat.

19 Jun 2026, 01:09:52 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Squads Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Aaron Hardie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Nurul Hasan, Nahid Rana, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Nasum Ahmed

19 Jun 2026, 01:08:58 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Match Details Match: Bangladesh vs Australia Format: Twenty-Twenty Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram Date & Time: June 19, 1:30 pm IST