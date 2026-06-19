Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: Towhid Hridoy And Co Seek Response After Opening Defeat

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: THAT'S OUT! Inglis goes for 11! AUS 30/1 (2.4/20)
Massive appeal and given! Flighted a fuller length ball angling in on middle-leg, gets down on one knee to play the slog sweep, does not connect and thuds the front pad. Inglis has a quick chat with Marsh and opts to review it. Ultra Edge confirms no bat is involved. Ball tracking is coming up next. Pitching outside off, impact in line and just clipping the side of the leg stump. Australia retain their review but lose their first wicket.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Marsh Owns The Second! AUS 27/0 (2/20)
Starting the over with a four, Marsh completely owns this one for his team scoring three boundaries against Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Massive Start For The Aussies! AUS 13/0 (1/20)
Australia clinches thirteen runs in the first over of the game with two boundaries from both the skippers on the pitch and one no-ball.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Game On!
The action is ready to begin! Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis walk out to open the innings, with Marsh taking guard at the striker’s end. The fielders are in place, the crowd is settling in, and the new ball is about to do its thing. Nasum Ahmed has the ball in hand and will charge in with the first over of the contest. A cracking start awaits!
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Changes From The 1st T20I
Two changes for the home team. Shoriful Islam and Shak Mahedi miss out. Nahid Rana and Nasum come in to replace them. And for the visitors, Xavier Bartlett is replaced by Aaron Hardie.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy(c), Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Squads
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Aaron Hardie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe
Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Nurul Hasan, Nahid Rana, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Nasum Ahmed
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Match Details
Match: Bangladesh vs Australia
Format: Twenty-Twenty
Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
Date & Time: June 19, 1:30 pm IST
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Greetings
Hello cricket fans! We're back with another live blog of the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia in Chattogram. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.