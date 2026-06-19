Canada Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From BC Place Vancouver
Canada Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Gallery: Canada face Qatar in a crucial Group B clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with both sides still searching for their first win after opening 1-1 draws. The co-hosts will lean on home advantage at BC Place and hope for a lift from Alphonso Davies, who could return after missing the opener, as they look to shake off a nervous attacking display against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Qatar, meanwhile, arrive buoyed by a late equaliser against Switzerland but remain winless in a seven-match run and have struggled for goals. With all four teams level on points after matchday one, this encounter could prove pivotal in shaping the group, especially given Canada’s tendency to concede first and Qatar’s resilience in staying competitive despite pressure. Here's live action in pictures.
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