Canada Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From BC Place Vancouver

The national flags of Canada and Qatar are displayed during opening ceremonies for the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Kaleb Tatum

1/7 Canada's Alphonso Davies walks on the pitch as his team arrives prior to the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)





2/7 FIFA President Gianni Infantino, second from right, attends the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr





3/7 Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, center, waves to fans in the stands while warming up prior to the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr





4/7 Qatar players stand at attention during the singing of the national anthem before the World Cup Group B soccer match against Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr





5/7 Canada players pose for a team photo before the World Cup Group B soccer match between against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr





6/7 Qatar head coach Julen Lopetegui, left, and Canada head coach Jesse Marsch shake hands before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Sydney Shankman





7/7 Canada's Derek Cornelius, left, kicks the ball past Qatar's Yusuf Abdurisag during the World Cup Group B soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr





