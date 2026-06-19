Canada Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From BC Place Vancouver

Canada Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Gallery: Canada face Qatar in a crucial Group B clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with both sides still searching for their first win after opening 1-1 draws. The co-hosts will lean on home advantage at BC Place and hope for a lift from Alphonso Davies, who could return after missing the opener, as they look to shake off a nervous attacking display against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Qatar, meanwhile, arrive buoyed by a late equaliser against Switzerland but remain winless in a seven-match run and have struggled for goals. With all four teams level on points after matchday one, this encounter could prove pivotal in shaping the group, especially given Canada’s tendency to concede first and Qatar’s resilience in staying competitive despite pressure. Here's live action in pictures.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Flags AP Photo
The national flags of Canada and Qatar are displayed during opening ceremonies for the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Kaleb Tatum
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Canadas Alphonso Davies walks on the pitch as his team arrives prior to the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026.
Canada's Alphonso Davies walks on the pitch as his team arrives prior to the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Infantino Attends AP Photo
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, second from right, attends the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Maxime Crepeau Warms Up AP Photo
Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, center, waves to fans in the stands while warming up prior to the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Qatar pre match AP Photo
Qatar players stand at attention during the singing of the national anthem before the World Cup Group B soccer match against Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Canada XI AP Photo
Canada players pose for a team photo before the World Cup Group B soccer match between against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Julen Lopetegui and Jesse Marsch XI AP Photo
Qatar head coach Julen Lopetegui, left, and Canada head coach Jesse Marsch shake hands before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Sydney Shankman
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Derek Cornelius kicks AP PHOTO
Canada's Derek Cornelius, left, kicks the ball past Qatar's Yusuf Abdurisag during the World Cup Group B soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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