Cricket

Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire

Former Bangladesh cricket team skipper Mashrafe Mortaza’s house in Narail, in south-western part of the country was set on fire by the protesters amid the chaos

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza in action
Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza in action Photo: File
info_icon

The protesters expressed their rage at Mortaza, an MP with the ruling Awami League party for his silence on the  alleged "mass arrests of students" in Bangladesh.

The protesters expressed their rage at Mortaza, an MP with the ruling Awami League party for his silence on the  alleged "mass arrests of students" in Bangladesh.

The country was flooded with political unpredictability on Monday, August 5, with the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after student protests over government jobs quota. 

The Bangladesh Army chief confirmed that Hasina had resigned and had fled the county. The chief also stressed that the military would help the interim government run the country.

The protestors also destroyed the PM’s official residence, vandalising the property.

Mortaza captained Bangladesh in 117 games across formats, and has 36 Test, 220 ODI and 54 T20I caps. He has also picked up 78, 270 and 42 wickets respectively. 

