Bahrain Vs Tanzania, Live Streaming ICC CWC Challenge League B: When, Where To Watch

Bahrain will face Tanzania in match 12 of the ICC CWC Challenge League B in Kampala on Friday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the BAH Vs TAN cricket match

Tanzania cricket team player playing a shot in Uganda. Photo: X | Nnalubaale Sports
Bahrain and Tanzania are set to clash in match 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B 2024-26 at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Friday, 15 November. (More Cricket News)

The last matches of both the teams ended without any result. Bahrain's match against Italy ended without a ball bowled (no toss) and Tanzania's game against Singapore was interrupted by rain and even the first inning was not completed.

Uganda are leading the points table, while Tanzania is at the bottom with no wins in four matches. Bahrain, on the other hand, have won one match out of three played and are in fourth place in the table.

The match against Bahrain will be Tanzania's last match of the tournament and they will try to end their campaign with a win. Bahrain can move up in the points table with one win on Friday.

The Hong Kong cricket team. - X/CricketUganda
Hong Kong Vs Tanzania, Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: HKG Win By Five Wickets

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live Streaming Of ⁠Bahrain Vs Tanzania, ICC CWC Challenge League B Match 12:

When is Bahrain vs Tanzania, ⁠ICC CWC Challenge League B match 12?

Bahrain vs Tanzania, ICC CWC Challenge League B match 12 will be played on Friday, November 15 at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Bahrain vs Tanzania, ⁠ICC CWC Challenge League B match 12?

One can catch the live streaming of the ⁠ICC CWC Challenge League B matches on the FanCode app and website.

Bahrain Vs Tanzania - Full Squads

Bahrain: Umer Toor, Asif Ali, Shahbaz Badar(w), Sohail Ahmed, Haider Butt(c), Ahmer Bin Nasir, Sachin Kumar, Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Abdul Majid Malik, Ali Dawood, Muhammad Salman, Imran Khan, Junaid Aziz

Tanzania: Abhik Patwa(c), Ivan Selemani, Omary Kitunda, Amal Rajeevan(w), Mukesh Suthar, Kassim Nassoro, Harsheed Chohan, Akhil Anil, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Rajendra Maringanti, Khalidy Juma, Sefu Athumani, Jumanne Masquater, Simba Mbaki, Laksh Bakrania, Johnson Nyambo, Mohamed Issa, Ally Kimote

