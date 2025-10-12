Austria Vs Norway Live Streaming, Women's Continental Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch The Match

The Women's Continental Cup 2025 resumes with match number 9 between Austria and Norway at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground. Find out the details related to starting time, live streaming and toss update

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Austria Vs Norway Live Streaming, Womens Continental Cup 2025: Toss Update and playing XIs
Representative image showing a cricket ball and bat. Photo: File
  • Austria and Norway lock horns against each other in match number 9 of the Women's Continental Cup 2025

  • Norway looking to continue their winning start after beating Turkiye in their opening fixture

  • The Austria Vs Norway fixture to be live-streamed on Stykx Sports

Austria and Norway will resume the Women's Continental Cup 2025 action as the two nations face each other in match number 9 of the competition. The match is set to get underway from 12:30PM (IST) onwards at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground.

Both the teams will enter this match with a lot of confidence, especially Norway, who defeated table toppers Turkiye in their very first match.

After winning the toss and batting first, Norway posted 123 runs on the board, thanks to the efforts of opening batter Anushka Gorad (29 off 49) and middle-order batter Ramya Immadi (16 off 17).

In response, Turkiye could only score as much as 116 runs as Prachi Kumari excelled with the ball for Norway, picking up 4 wickets for just 4.50 runs including a maiden.

Austria, on the other hand, also secured a nervous victory over Bulgaria in their previous fixture. All-rounder Priya Sabu was on target as she chipped in with 3 crucial wickets before scoring a quick-fire 14 runs with the bat.

Norway and Austria both have momentum by their sides and it will surely be an even contest between the two.

Austria Vs Norway, Women's Continental Cup 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch Austria Vs Norway, Women's Continental Cup 2025?

Match number 9 of the Women's Continental Cup 2025 between Austria and Norway will start from 12:30PM (IST) onwards on Sunday, October 12.

Where to watch Austria Vs Norway, Women's Continental Cup 2025?

The Women's Continental Cup 2025 match between Austria and Norway will be live-streamed on Styx Sports.

