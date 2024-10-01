Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: WI-W Field First - Check Teams

Welcome to our live coverage of the Australia vs West Indies warm-up game in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 1. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the AUS-W vs WI-W match, right here. (More Cricket News)
Australia-W Vs West Indies-W, ICC World Cup 2024 Squads
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
West Indies Women Squad: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Nerissa Crafton, Mandy Mangru, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar