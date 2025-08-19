In-form Dewald Brevis is in line to make his ODI debut
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said he is excited about the youngster
South Africa and Australia now move to a three-match ODI series
Temba Bavuma has hinted that exciting youngster Dewald Brevis could make his ODI debut for South Africa in the first of the three-match series against Australia.
The Proteas lost the preceding T20I series 2-1 to Australia, who clinched the victory in the final match with a ball to spare.
However, one standout for them was the performance of 22-year-old Brevis as he enjoyed a brilliant breakout international series.
He smashed a stunning 41-ball century in the second T20I, finishing with 125 in that match, before following it up with a score of 53 in Cairns.
Though South Africa are yet to reveal their starting line-up for the first ODI, which is taking place in Cairns on Tuesday, Bavuma noted he is keen to see Brevis transfer his form to the longer white-ball format.
"I think it's always exciting when you see the young faces," Bavuma said.
"Obviously, the big talker guy like Brevis, you know, putting up his hand and showing what he's capable of.
"So, again, excited to see what he can also bring within the one-day stuff and all the other guys."
Bavuma has not played across any format since June 14, when he helped South Africa to glory in the World Test Championship final at Lord's against Australia.
He suffered a hamstring injury in his second innings of that match, and now, upon his return, confirmed he will bat at number three during the upcoming series.
As such, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton will remain at the top of the order. Bavuma is comfortable with the changes and hopes the team as a whole will be able to adapt to the conditions.
"Here specifically, the guys say the wicket is a little bit more on the slower side," he added. "But again, I think like everything, we just try to adapt.
"We just try to assess and adapt on the day and try to play the best cricket that is required for those conditions.
"I had a look at the wicket. I had a look at the field, but it was bigger than what I'm accustomed to.
"So, probably, a lot of running from my side. But yeah, it looked like a good wicket out there. Good game of cricket in that last T20 game."
Australia's last ODI match saw them lose to India in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy, while their last 50-over series ended in a 2-0 defeat to Sri Lanka back in February.
Mitchell Marsh will be taking the reins once again in the absence of usual captain Pat Cummins and expects his side to take the same aggressive approach they did in the T20Is.
"Getting ready to spend three and a half hours in the field will be a little bit different for a few of the boys," he said.
"But as a group and as a whole, nothing really changes. [There's a] bit of a mindset change, it's obviously a different format, but the same stuff rolls on."