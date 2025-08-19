Australia vs South Africa: Brevis To Make ODI Debut? Bavuma Remains 'Excited'

South Africa are yet to reveal their starting line-up for the first ODI, which is taking place in Cairns on Tuesday, Bavuma noted he is keen to see Brevis transfer his form to the longer white-ball format

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs South Africa: Brevis To Make ODI Debut? Bavuma Remains Excited
South Africa's Dewald Brevis
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In-form Dewald Brevis is in line to make his ODI debut

  • South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said he is excited about the youngster

  • South Africa and Australia now move to a three-match ODI series

Temba Bavuma has hinted that exciting youngster Dewald Brevis could make his ODI debut for South Africa in the first of the three-match series against Australia.

The Proteas lost the preceding T20I series 2-1 to Australia, who clinched the victory in the final match with a ball to spare.

However, one standout for them was the performance of 22-year-old Brevis as he enjoyed a brilliant breakout international series.

He smashed a stunning 41-ball century in the second T20I, finishing with 125 in that match, before following it up with a score of 53 in Cairns.

Dewald Brevis of South Africa bats during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and South Africa - AP/JONO SEARLE
Dewald Brevis IPL Controversy: Chennai Super Kings Issue Statement Over Ravichandran Ashwin’s Claims - READ

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Though South Africa are yet to reveal their starting line-up for the first ODI, which is taking place in Cairns on Tuesday, Bavuma noted he is keen to see Brevis transfer his form to the longer white-ball format.

"I think it's always exciting when you see the young faces," Bavuma said.

"Obviously, the big talker guy like Brevis, you know, putting up his hand and showing what he's capable of.

"So, again, excited to see what he can also bring within the one-day stuff and all the other guys."

Bavuma has not played across any format since June 14, when he helped South Africa to glory in the World Test Championship final at Lord's against Australia.

He suffered a hamstring injury in his second innings of that match, and now, upon his return, confirmed he will bat at number three during the upcoming series.

As such, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton will remain at the top of the order. Bavuma is comfortable with the changes and hopes the team as a whole will be able to adapt to the conditions.

"Here specifically, the guys say the wicket is a little bit more on the slower side," he added. "But again, I think like everything, we just try to adapt.

"We just try to assess and adapt on the day and try to play the best cricket that is required for those conditions.

"I had a look at the wicket. I had a look at the field, but it was bigger than what I'm accustomed to.

"So, probably, a lot of running from my side. But yeah, it looked like a good wicket out there. Good game of cricket in that last T20 game."

Australia's last ODI match saw them lose to India in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy, while their last 50-over series ended in a 2-0 defeat to Sri Lanka back in February.

Mitchell Marsh will be taking the reins once again in the absence of usual captain Pat Cummins and expects his side to take the same aggressive approach they did in the T20Is.

"Getting ready to spend three and a half hours in the field will be a little bit different for a few of the boys," he said.

"But as a group and as a whole, nothing really changes. [There's a] bit of a mindset change, it's obviously a different format, but the same stuff rolls on."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks