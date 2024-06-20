Cricket

AUS Vs BAN Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Australia and Bangladesh will face each other in the Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday. Here are the pitch report, weather forecast and other details of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium for the AUS Vs BAN match

The Aussies celebrated after David Warner took a catch. AP Photo
Australia's Glenn Maxwell, right, celebrates with teammates David Warner and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade after taking the catch to dismiss Namibia's Michael Van Lingen for 10 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Unbeaten in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 so far, Australia are ready to take on Bangladesh in the Super Eight fixture of Group 1 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Friday, 21 June. (More Cricket News)

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangla side finished second after South Africa in Group D after the league stage. The defeated Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Nepal to qualify for the Super Eight.

The seam bowling of Bangladesh has been accurate and effective with Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed giving considerable support to veteran Mustafizur Rahman. Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan have also rolled arms when needed in between overs.

The top order has failed to produce any impactful or big inning for Bangladesh. Tawhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah are two batters who will be crucial for Bangla Tigers' batting.

Australia beat Scotland by five wickets in their previous ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. - AP
Australia Vs Bangladesh Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Spin Could Hold Sway In Antigua

BY PTI

Marcus Stoinis and David Warner will be the players to watch out for Australia. They have a deep batting unit with Tim David and Matthew Wade. The news on Marsh's availability as a bowler is still unclear.

AUS vs BAN, Full Squads:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

AUS vs BAN, Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua is the one which favours batters and has an even bounce. The bowlers can use the pace and spinners might also get some assistance from the pitch. A high-scoring match is on the cards and the team chasing the target can come out as winners. A total of 370 runs were made in the last game played at the venue.

AUS vs BAN, Weather Report:

The temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius during the match on Friday at North Sound in Antigua. According to AccuWeather, there are no chances of rain but clouds may cover the region around the stadium during the playing hours.

