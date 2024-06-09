Jos Buttler laid the challenge to his England charges to "dust ourselves down and go again" as his team face the possibility of an early exit from the T20 World Cup. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
England lost by 36 runs to old foes Australia on Saturday in Bridgetown, leaving them fourth in Group B.
With second-place Scotland facing lowly Oman on Sunday, England are in real danger of slumping out of the tournament early.
And Buttler knows the task is now for reigning champions England to turn matters around in their next two group matches if they wish to go on and defend their title.
"We need to play with a lot of confidence," he said.
"It's all laid out what we need to do so we need to dust ourselves down and go again."
Buttler was England's highest scorer, with 42, as they finished on 165-6 from their 20 overs.
England's captain and fellow opener Phil Salt had started well when chasing down a target of 202, accumulating 73 without loss.
But Salt's dismissal by Adam Zampa, who then sent Buttler packing, was a blow from which England failed to recover.
"We did have a bright start. Outside the powerplay was always going to be the challenge, we saw that in their innings," Buttler said.
"Credit to Australia, Adam Zampa bowled very well and in the middle overs the pacers were very disciplined.
"I thought they came out with a lot of intent and played really well and put us under a lot of pressure straight away. It was tough to drag it back from there. They bowled really well in that middle phase, took wickets at regular times and defended really well.
"There is always hindsight and a lot of decisions you can change or do earlier. There were a couple of soft balls where we could have saved boundaries."
Jofra Archer took 1-28 and was the only England bowler to avoid significant damage, as he works his way back to form after an injury-hit couple of years.
"He bowled really well," Buttler said of the paceman. "It looks like he hasn't been away at all. He is a great bowler to call on as a captain. He's got so much variety and skill and we're lucky to have him back."
Zampa was named player of the match, taking 2-28. The spinner has taken at least one wicket in each of his last 12 innings at the T20 World Cup, including two in each of his last four matches.
"We've played against England a lot, so we know a lot about their players," he said.
"We've played here before and we knew about the long grease side. It was difficult to hit sixes out there and we made it our game plan.
"It is one of those places you don't know about until you bowl a few balls on, I was just keen to get some pace on and aim at the stumps.
"We have a great depth with our bowling attack. We all have different roles and you saw some of us bowling really defensively to stop runs."